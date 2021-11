Prevea Health partners with Rockers to offer kids a chance to jump on the BAND wagon for just $20. Ashwaubenon, Wis.—The Green Bay Rockers have again partnered with Prevea Health to launch the Lil Rockers Club for the 2022 season. The Lil Rockers Club presented by Prevea Health is open to all children 12 years old and under and is $20 per child. ($141 value)

ASHWAUBENON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO