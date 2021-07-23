Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EPA orders $65,250 penalty for pesticide company

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The J.R. Simplot Co. will pay a penalty of $65,250 after the Environmental Protection Administration accused it of pesticide safety issues just south of the Columbia River.

The penalty covers problems cited by EPA at both its Umatilla, Oregon, and Moreland, Idaho, facilities where large amounts of pesticide are stored and sold, the Tri-City Herald reported.

Simplot did not respond to a request for comment.

Simplot has a warehouse about 1,000 feet from the Umatilla River, just upstream from where it enters the Columbia River. EPA said the warehouse had a 12-inch hole in the floor for piping that could allow liquid pesticide that spills to contaminate the ground under the warehouse.

The Idaho facility that was included in the settlement had pesticide spills that had solidified on the ground, creating a possible exposure for workers, according to EPA.

Federal law requires structures used for containment to have discharge outlets and gravity drains sealed to prevent pesticide from leaking and contaminating the environment.

“Pesticides facilities have a responsibility to ensure their products are safely stored so that the people working there and living nearby are not exposed to potentially dangerous chemicals,” said Ed Kowlaski, director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Chemicals#Kennewick#Ap#The J R Simplot Co#The Tri City Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Agriculturenachicago.com

Soil Regulators Soft on Pesticide Use

Pesticides cause significant harm to earthworms and thousands of other vital subterranean species. These invertebrates, nematodes, bacteria and fungi filter water, recycle nutrients and help regulate the planet’s temperature. The most comprehensive review ever conducted on how pesticides affect soil health, published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, reveals that beneath fields of monoculture crops, a toxic soup of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides is wreaking havoc on the ecosystem.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

EPA Not Meeting Congress’ Pesticide Test Mandate, Watchdog Says

The EPA has failed to conduct tests mandated by Congress to determine whether chemicals interfere with hormones that govern how people and wildlife reproduces and grows, the agency’s internal watchdog said in a Wednesday report. The Environmental Protection Agency’s chemicals office hasn’t implemented provisions in two laws, the Office of...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Lincoln construction company fined $60K by EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with Starostka-Lewis LLC for alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act, including unauthorized discharges of pollutants from the company’s residential construction site in Lincoln, Nebraska, into an adjacent stream. Under the terms of the settlement, the company agreed to pay a civil penalty of $60,009.
Idaho Staterockproducts.com

EPA Proposes $24,000 Penalty for Illegal Dredging in Idaho

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is proposing to settle a Clean Water Act case against Carl Grissom of West Richland, Wash., for unauthorized suction dredge mining in the South Fork Clearwater River in central Idaho in 2018. The agency is proposing that Grissom pay a $24,000 penalty.
Iowa Statekjan.com

NE Iowa company pays $80K fine to EPA for hazardous waste

(Radio Iowa) – A northeast Iowa company, accused of creating hazardous waste, has reached a monetary settlement with the U-S Environmental Protection Agency. DCW Casing in Oelwein allegedly made the hazardous waste, in violation of federal rules. The company makes a blood product. DCW settled with the EPA by paying a civil penalty of slightly more than $80,000, plus bringing the facility into compliance with federal rules.
Posted by
KOEL 950 AM

Oelwein Company Settles With EPA Over Hazardous Materials

-- The Iowa League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is hosting its first statewide conversation today (Wednesday) about the environment and Latinos’ place in it. Newly-appointed Climate and Environmental Justice State Director Cristina Muñoz De La Torre says the topic will be how to balance protecting the environment while also protecting the people who work for industries that most impact it -- like agriculture and meat packing. Both sectors have large Latino populations.
AgricultureGuard Online

EPA grants crisis exemption to farmers

Arkansas rice farmers watching fall armyworms obliterate their fields can now fight back, with the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday granting a crisis exemption enabling growers to use a needed insecticide. Last Friday, entomologists submitted documentation to obtain a Section 18 exemption to use Intrepid on rice. The crisis...
Oregon StateKXL

Company In Oregon Fined For Alleged Pesticide Violations

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – The Environmental Protection Administration has ordered the J.R. Simplot Co. to pay a $65,250 penalty for pesticide safety violations south of the Columbia River. The penalty covers problems cited by EPA at its Umatilla, Oregon, and Moreland, Idaho, facilities where large amounts of pesticide are stored...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima and Zillah cold storage companies combine for $357K in EPA settlements

Companies in Yakima and Zillah have agreed to monetary settlements — $357,075 in all — over alleged civil accident prevention and preparedness violations with the Environmental Protection Agency. The companies were alleged to have violated a section of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, which requires timely hazardous inventory...
Jackson, MOKansas City Star

Jackson reviews water system staff to comply with EPA order

Officials in Mississippi’s capital city said Thursday that they’re confident they can meet the first deadlines in an agreement with the federal government on steps to improve the quality of Jackson’s drinking water. The initial tasks include coming up with a staffing plan for the chronically underfunded public works department...
EnvironmentScience Friday

EPA Whistleblowers Allege ‘Atmosphere Of Fear’

Earlier this month, four whistleblowers from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) chemical safety office went public with allegations of intimidation and downplayed chemical risks, stating:. “The Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention is broken… The entire New Chemicals program operates under an atmosphere of fear—scientists are afraid of retaliation...
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

New York Finalizes Regulations Banning Pesticide Chlorpyrifos

New York State will fully ban the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos by the end of the month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Wednesday. The state Department of Environmental Conservation finalized regulations to phase out the chemical, which has been linked to neurological damage in children and has been banned for home use nationally since 2001.
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Wanted: EPA carbon rule that can survive in court

When the Biden administration proposes its anticipated new greenhouse gas rule for power plants, it will be one of the most consequential climate regulations in the United States. To ensure that the pivotal rule holds up in court, however, Biden’s EPA must avoid the pitfalls that plagued the regulation’s predecessors,...
U.S. Politicseenews.net

Inside the campaign to be an EPA regional administrator

Drum up support from members of Congress. Have friends and colleagues speak on your behalf. Then sit and wait. It’s all part of the strange process to be appointed an EPA regional administrator as a new administration takes charge. The job, running one of the agency’s 10 regional offices across the country, is coveted — leading hundreds of EPA employees in major cities like New York, Chicago or San Francisco, being the public face of the president — all without the nettlesome burden of Senate confirmation. Fill out the form to read the full article.
Economytechwire.net

Pesticide Department to Hold Bidders’ Conference on Procurement

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. The California Department of Technology (CDT), on behalf of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), is seeking assistance from IT vendors to create an electronic tracking system and will hold a bidders’ conference Monday about the procurement. In a challenge-based procurement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy