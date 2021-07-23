Researchers use AI to predict risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Artificial intelligence could be used to predict who is at risk of developing type 2 diabetes—information that could be used to improve the lives of millions of Canadians. Researchers at the University of Toronto used a machine learning model to analyze health data, collected between 2006 to 2016, of 2.1 million people living in Ontario. They found that they were able to use the model to accurately predict the number of people who would develop type 2 diabetes within a five-year time period. The machine learning model was also able to analyze different factors that would influence whether people were high or low risk to develop the disease.medicalxpress.com
