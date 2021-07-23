Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Newly published research will help combat devastating disease of wheat plants

ruralradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of scientists has identified a promising resistance gene that could help fight a devastating fungus called stem rust, which attacks wheat crops and threatens global food security. The discovery, recently published in Nature Plants, also identifies a gene in the fungus that triggers this resistance in the host plant, and together these discoveries provide a pathway to help wheat growers defend against this disease.

ruralradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Dodds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Africa#Epidemics#Disease#Plant#Nature Plants#Sr Genes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Rust
Related
AgricultureScience Daily

Transforming amber waves of grain: New genome assembly for 'Fielder' wheat cultivar

Researchers have established an accurate genome assembly of 'Fielder' wheat, which -- unlike other wheat cultivars -- is very amenable to genetic editing through bacterial transformation. This genome sequence was generated using a technique that is easier than previous sequencing methods. The development has important implications for wheat genome-editing research and agriculture.
Agriculturetechnologynetworks.com

Bacillus Strains Could Help To Protect Banana Crops

Bananas are consumed in different ways around the world; with over 1000 varieties, one can surely find a way to use bananas besides simply eating the fruit. The Cavendish is the most commercially cultivated banana variety in the world, mainly because the characteristics of Cavendish banana plants are more climate and extreme weather resilient, and can withstand global transport. However, these characteristics don’t make it immune to pests and diseases.
Industrywisfarmer.com

"Promising" gene with resistance to wheat disease identified in study

Scientists at the Australian research agency Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation have identified a gene that could resist the devastating wheat disease stem rust. Stem rust, a type of fungus, attacks wheat crops and actively threatens the global food supply. The gene located inside the fungus itself could potentially...
State College, PAmcheraldonline.com

Ag Progress Days Exhibits Focus On Animal And Plant Diseases, Invasive Pests

Infectious and vector-borne animal and plant diseases, vaccination issues surrounding COVID-19, and the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly will take center stage in displays and presentations at the College of Agricultural Sciences Exhibits Building and Theatre during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 10-12. Penn State Extension educators and...
AgricultureKPVI Newschannel 6

Tougher lines of wheat: Researcher works to develop cultivars to thrive in SE

FLORENCE – Year-to-year weather variability is creating challenges for wheat growers, and Clemson University researcher Rick Boyles is working to determine how to develop new wheat lines that can withstand environmental changes and produce under tough conditions. Part of his plan includes developing a new line of soft winter wheat....
Fayetteville, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Researchers to expand search for cattle-disease transmitted by ticks

FAYETTEVILLE — Researchers with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will be …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Wildlifecaliforniaagnet.com

New Research Demystifies Evolution of Defense Mechanisms in Plants

A cabbage looper munches the leaves of an Arabidopsis plant. To deter such predators, plants have evolved specialized metabolites as a defense mechanism, but the complexity of the factors driving the development of these metabolites has historically not been well understood – until now. Immobile organisms, plants have needed to...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Research Shows Cell Aging Can Be Slowed by Oxidants

At high concentrations, reactive oxygen species — known as oxidants — are harmful to cells in all organisms and have been linked to aging. But a study from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, has now shown that low levels of the oxidant hydrogen peroxide can stimulate an enzyme that helps slow down the aging of yeast cells.
Wildlifeathensceo.com

CAES Researcher Receives $1.75 Million to Study Age-related Disease Resistance

Like people, plants face challenges from microbial pathogens throughout their lifespan. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has provided Li Yang, an assistant professor of plant immunity at the University of Georgia, with the Maximizing Investors’ Research Award (MIRA) totaling $1.75 million to continue his research on the molecular mechanisms of age-related resistance in plants. The five-year award will be given in yearly increments of $350,000.
Lancaster Farming

Delaware Farmers Talk Soil Conservation, Climate Change

Blaine Hitchens is a soil health champion, but the Laurel farmer admits there are still some crop decisions he regrets. “I planted green early (last year) and the slugs ate my breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said at a July 16 discussion and press event with Sen. Tom Carper to discuss soil conservation practices and the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Delhi, IAdtnpf.com

Soil Pits Unveil Secrets About Soil Structure and Health

DELHI, Iowa (DTN) -- One of the best ways to measure soil health and the effectiveness of crop production practices is several feet underground. Mike Petersen gave his 1,755th soil pit talk at Grant and Tana Guetzko's farm near Delhi, Iowa. Standing in a hole about 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide near one of the Guetzkos' cornfields, the agronomist and soil scientist found layers of soil compaction several inches deep, limited earthworm activity and few soil pores. All three hinder root development and water infiltration and holding capacity.
Minnesota StateFillmore County Journal

USDA offers disaster assistance to Minnesota farmers and livestock producers impacted by drought

ST. PAUL, MN, July 26, 2021 – Minnesota agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center. to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
AgricultureCapital Journal

Sow and Grow with Sara: Forage resources, cover crop considerations

With the continuation of hot, dry weather, many producers are seeking feed to get their livestock through the winter. I want to draw some attention to a few available resources and options. If feed is already short, and you’re looking for grazing options, check out the South Dakota Grazing Exchange...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Seeking a revolution in chicken gut health

What if antibiotic use in poultry production could be significantly lowered by using waste products from milling?. That's the possibility that Dr Natalie Morgan is investigating after winning the Australian Eggs Award in the 2021 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. Dr Morgan, a...
AgricultureNewsweek

How to Care for Tomato Plants: Pruning, Trimming, Bug Control

Tomatoes are often the staple of any home vegetable garden and there are ample reasons why. The fruit (often mistakenly considered a vegetable) is tasty, relatively easy to grow and is a versatile cooking and salad ingredient. Once considered poisonous, the tomato has become a popular choice for vegetable gardens...
AgriculturePhys.org

New model tracks carbon in agroecosystems

Carbon is everywhere. It's in the atmosphere, in the oceans, in the soil, in our food, in our bodies. As the backbone of all organic molecules that make up life, carbon is a very accurate predictor of crop yields. And soil is the largest carbon pool on earth, playing an important role in keeping our climate stable.
AgricultureCrescent-News

Hoorman: Monitoring plant health

Farmers are often looking for a quick way to measure plant health. Soil and tissue tests are commonly used, but the results may take several days or even weeks in some cases. This can be too late on a growing crop. A quick and easy method to evaluate plant health is to measure a plant’s sap pH which gives instant feedback.
AgricultureDaily Advance

Soil testing: A tool both home gardeners, farmers use

There are many tools that home gardeners use that are not much different from those used by farmers except for scale and cost. For example, a home gardener may till their garden site with a powered tiller that they walk behind. This machine may cost anywhere from $400 to more than a $1,000. A local farmer will hitch their 200-plus horsepower tractor to a tillage implement that may have a combined cost of more of than $300,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy