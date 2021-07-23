Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Banos, CA

Ingram-Thurston: The legacy women behind Soroptimist International of Los Banos

By Diana Ingram-Thurston
Merced Sun-Star
 10 days ago

June Erreca had the answer for why she gave so much of her time to our community and to her beloved Soroptimist: ”For the love of it.”. The Soroptimist Organization will be celebrating their 100th anniversary, and our chapter is celebrating its 60th next year. When Erreca was installed years ago to a charter of the worldwide organization for her fourth time, she laughed and dove right into her favorite group, becoming president four times. You could say it was her passion.

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Banos, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soroptimist International#Working Women#Scholarships#Charity#Covid#The Salvation Army#District Board#The Los Banos Grocery#Los Banos Flower Shop#Miano Elementary School#Soroptimsts#Los Banos Flowers Shop#The Milliken Museum#The Del Rio Theater#Woman Of Distinction#Natalie S Velma#Dress Shop#Garton Tractor Co#Evelyn S Sweets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy