PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — It’s a wild time at Wildwood Pizza in Punta Gorda.

You may think you know good pizza, but Wildwood takes it to a whole new level. They make pizzas topped with anything you can imagine.

From chicken and waffles to spaghetti and meatballs, their pies are sure to satisfy any possible craving you may have.

People also have the option to create their own pizza.