Survival Platformer Residual Gets a September Release Date

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProcedural survival platformer Residual is crash-landing onto PC and consoles this September. Residual, which reminds us of a modern day Exile, is being published by the recently reformed Apogee Entertainment and has been developed by OrangePixel. It sees you landing on an alien planet with next-to-nothing to your name. You do have a small sliver of assistance in the shape of Petey Bot, your robot companion though, based on the trailer so far, he’s likely to drive us to madness before starvation kicks in.

