Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, NE

WATCH NOW: YFFC volunteers, kids return from summer camp

By Andrew Kiser
Columbus Telegram
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, Brenda Bieck said she “had an encounter with Jesus,” telling her to go out and make disciplines in the world. She found a way to do that was through volunteering at Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC). Bieck said it’s been an amazing two decades. She said when she started, the kids jokingly referred to her as “the teenager in an old woman’s body,” before adding “I could imagine what they call me today.”

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Columbus, NE
City
Niobrara, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Camping#Summer Camp#Kids Return#Bills#The Columbus Telegram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Hiking
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy