WATCH NOW: YFFC volunteers, kids return from summer camp

Twenty years ago, Brenda Bieck said she “had an encounter with Jesus,” telling her to go out and make disciplines in the world. She found a way to do that was through volunteering at Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC). Bieck said it’s been an amazing two decades. She said when she started, the kids jokingly referred to her as “the teenager in an old woman’s body,” before adding “I could imagine what they call me today.”