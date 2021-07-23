Cancel
From academics to injury rehab, Kenyan Drake carved his path to NFL and now the Raiders

Academics was always a big thing for Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake. Sure he wanted to get to a well-established football school that would help him get to the NFL. But his No. 1 goal as he worked his way through high school? To make sure he had the grades for an academic scholarship, so even if his athletic dreams did not work out, his parents would not have to pay a dime for college.

