The Eviction Moratorium’s End May Not Lead to a Jump in Homelessness
Many landlords, frustrated with the extension to the CDC pandemic eviction moratorium, are likely counting the days to its end on July 31. So are many others, whether in CRE or public policy, but with greater concern. A sudden surge of evictions would “have a devastating and large negative impact on communities,” Eric Maribojoc, executive director of the Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship at George Mason University’s School of Business, tells GlobeSt.com.www.globest.com
