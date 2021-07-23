The Eviction Moratorium’s End May Not Lead to a Jump in Homelessness

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new study from UCLA has linked evictions to further spread of the coronavirus. Researchers say the number of COVID-19 cases increased five-fold and deaths from the disease doubled after states lifted eviction moratoriums that had been put in place to protect people who were out of work and struggling to make rent during the pandemic. Evictions decreased the ability to social distance because people were forced into crowded housing or homeless shelters, according to the study. They also found the threat of eviction may have forced people to engage in work, exposing them to COVID-19 transmission. “Each of...