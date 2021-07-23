Cancel
The Eviction Moratorium’s End May Not Lead to a Jump in Homelessness

By Erik Sherman
GlobeSt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany landlords, frustrated with the extension to the CDC pandemic eviction moratorium, are likely counting the days to its end on July 31. So are many others, whether in CRE or public policy, but with greater concern. A sudden surge of evictions would “have a devastating and large negative impact on communities,” Eric Maribojoc, executive director of the Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship at George Mason University’s School of Business, tells GlobeSt.com.

