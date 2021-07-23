Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Sports Update: Friday, July 23rd

By Faith Speaks
somerset106.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Cincinnati Reds (49-47, 2nd place NL Central) host the St. Louis Cardinals (49-48, 3rd place NL Central) for a three game weekend series at GABP. Friday and Saturday at 7:10pm, Sunday at 1:10pm. Live coverage on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. The Reds will be without the services of right fielder Nick Castellanos. He suffered a micro-fracture of his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch last weekend. He will be out about two weeks.

