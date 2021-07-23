Protesters of the Tokyo Olympics. David MAREUIL/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Protesters marched toward the Olympic opening ceremony chanting: "Go to hell, IOC."

A majority of Japanese citizens disapprove of the games being held amid a state of emergency.

Protesters could reportedly be heard inside the stadium during a moment of silence for COVID-19 victims.

Minutes before the start of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, a group of protesters marched toward the Japan National Stadium to make their displeasure at the games known.

These games have been highly controversial in Japan, with a majority of citizens disapproving of them going ahead amid a state of emergency in Japan. COVID-19 cases have risen over the last month amid a slower-than-expected vaccine rollout.

Spectators have been barred from the games, while life inside the village is much different than usual for athletes .

At one point, protesters marched toward the stadium, chanting: "Go to hell, IOC!"

And when the ceremony got underway, a large crowd of protesters had gathered outside.

A large crowd formed outside the Olympic stadium. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Images

According to Ann Killion of The San Francisco Chronicle , the protesters could be heard when the opening ceremony held a moment of silence for victims of COVID-19. The Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur reported the same.

Elsewhere, however, people gathered outside the stadium to try and get a glimpse of the ceremony.

It's not uncommon for the Olympics to face opposition from citizens of the home nation - the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics also saw protests - but these games have been especially unpopular.