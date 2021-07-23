Protesters marched toward the Olympic opening ceremony chanting: 'Go to hell, IOC'
- Protesters marched toward the Olympic opening ceremony chanting: "Go to hell, IOC."
- A majority of Japanese citizens disapprove of the games being held amid a state of emergency.
- Protesters could reportedly be heard inside the stadium during a moment of silence for COVID-19 victims.
Minutes before the start of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, a group of protesters marched toward the Japan National Stadium to make their displeasure at the games known.
These games have been highly controversial in Japan, with a majority of citizens disapproving of them going ahead amid a state of emergency in Japan. COVID-19 cases have risen over the last month amid a slower-than-expected vaccine rollout.
Spectators have been barred from the games, while life inside the village is much different than usual for athletes .
At one point, protesters marched toward the stadium, chanting: "Go to hell, IOC!"
And when the ceremony got underway, a large crowd of protesters had gathered outside.
According to Ann Killion of The San Francisco Chronicle , the protesters could be heard when the opening ceremony held a moment of silence for victims of COVID-19. The Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur reported the same.
Elsewhere, however, people gathered outside the stadium to try and get a glimpse of the ceremony.
It's not uncommon for the Olympics to face opposition from citizens of the home nation - the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics also saw protests - but these games have been especially unpopular.Read the original article on Insider
