Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

From academics to injury rehab, Kenyan Drake carved his path to NFL and now the Raiders

By Anthony Galaviz
Fresno Bee
 10 days ago

Academics was always a big thing for Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake. Sure he wanted to get to a well-established football school that would help him get to the NFL. But his No. 1 goal as he worked his way through high school? To make sure he had the grades for an academic scholarship, so even if his athletic dreams did not work out, his parents would not have to pay a dime for college.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kenyan#The Crimson Tide#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Bowler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Kenyan Drake, the wide receiver? Examining new Raiders potential out wide

The Las Vegas Raiders made a controversial signing this offseason by inking former Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake to a two-year, $11 million contract. Many people, including myself, were skeptical of spending that much money on a backup running back, especially since the organization decided to...
NFLfantasypros.com

Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' with Raiders

Kenyan Drake signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, with $8.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. For context, Drake's average annual salary is the 13th-highest at his position. The RB recently alluded to having a big role in the Raiders' offense, saying, "I'm definitely excited to see how our roles continue to develop with obviously Josh [Jacobs] being the main guy to do what he needs to do because I have much respect and love for him and his game and what coach [Jon] Gruden has planned for us in that specific capacity. But I feel like I might have a big role in this offense. With them being a top 10 offense last year, the sky is the limit for us. I'm ready to see us take it to the next level." (NFL.com)
NFLYardbarker

Raiders 2021 Season Outlook: RB Kenyan Drake

As a complementary back to Josh Jacobs, what can we expect from Kenyan Drake during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season?. The Raiders signed the former Cardinal to a two-year, $11 million deal this past free agency period. This was an interesting financial commitment for a second-string back; however, he’ll hold a significant role on the team. Just how significant will Drake be? We will look over his career history and then preview what he can do this season to find out.
Waukee, IAkiwaradio.com

Drake’s Darian DeVries On Coaching His Son

Drake coach Darian DeVries got to see up close what it was like to coach your son while serving as an assistant at Creighton. Doug McDermott was a three time All-American and the national player of the year in 2014 while playing for his father, Greg. Tucker DeVries joins the...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLfantasypros.com

Carson Wentz (foot) update: Colts 'bracing' for surgery

NFL Insider Mike Silver reports the Colts are "bracing" for Carson Wentz (foot) to need surgery. (Mike Silver on Twitter) Silver reports the injury involves "a bone and a ligament." Wentz is on his way to see a specialist, but this is a major blow to Indy's offense should he miss significant time. Second-year pro Jacob Eason will be the starter in his absence. Of course, the Colts could also trade for a veteran signal caller.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy