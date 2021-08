It’s been three years since the initial release of Red Dead Redemption 2, and we’re still thinking about this expansive wild west open-world shooter. Developer Rockstar Games went above and beyond in the detail department, making the setting as period accurate as possible — you can see that everywhere, from the slowness of the weapons, to the writing on the newspapers. There is so much incredible detail, players are likely to miss most of it even after multiple playthroughs.