Maine State

Win KISS Tickets on the Rock App, Bangor, Maine

By Trent Marshall
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 10 days ago
KISS is coming to Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine, Thursday, August 19 - and we have your tickets to win on the Rock app. It’s so easy to score. We’ll send a secret code word on the app on Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. (eastern time). When you see the app alert and code word, call the rock line at (207) 764 - 7625. The first person who gets through with the code word wins a pair of tickets - that’s 2 tickets to see KISS live. (You must have a valid email to win).

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Presque Isle, MEPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Stuff the Bus in Houlton & Presque Isle, Maine

Stuff the Bus is back in Houlton at Walmart, Wednesday, August 4 and in Presque Isle at Walmart, Thursday, August 5, 2021. We’re collecting school supplies, backpacks and more school supplies. We feel the love and generosity as we get together in August to send kids back to class with the things they need.
Boston, MAPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Stay on Cap’n Crunch’s Bougie Houseboat in Boston this Summer

As a 90's kid there is nothing more nostalgic than a bowl of Cap'n Crunch cereal on a Saturday morning with my favorite cartoons. Crunch berries made my world go round! I remember my mom had theses special bowls just for eating cereal in our house. The bowls had a straw attached on the side for optimal cereal milk consumption. Once in awhile I would clog my straw with a piece of cereal and need assistance but for the most part it was a brilliant model.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Hurricane Threat, Cool and Rainy August

After a record-breaking wet July here in the State of Maine, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting another wet and cool month to continue Maine's summer. It is predicted that the Northeast will begin August with hot temperatures and scattered thunderstorms with a hurricane threat to follow. By the middle of the month, temperatures are looking to hit a recurrent drop in seasonable temperatures that will be considered on the cooler side for summertime New England weather.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Almost 4 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized, Sanford, Maine

After a four month investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Sanford, Maine police, two people were arrested Saturday for multiple drug trafficking crimes. Agents seized 3.8 lbs. of fentanyl (1770 grams) along with 188 grams of crack and cocaine, plus 40 grams of meth. A 9 mm handgun was also taken along with suspected drug proceeds in the amount of $19,822. According to authorities, the street value of the drugs seized are estimated to be worth $290,000. Officials said the fentanyl seized in this investigation is over 3000 individual doses.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Here Are Some Of The Nastiest Nicknames For Towns and Cities In Maine

Let's face it, there are times in Maine when there isn't much happening and you're forced to create your entertainment. For generations, that entertainment has included coming up with ridiculous and in some cases, downright offensive nicknames for the towns and cities we live in or visit. Why? Because we're bored, we're drunk or we just want someone to pay attention to us. Are they super clever and creative? Not particularly. But that isn't the point. The point is to make you laugh, make you shake your head or make you angry. With that in mind, here are some of the nasty nicknames for towns/cities in Maine that you may have heard of.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

25 Books About Haunted and Paranormal Maine

If you are looking for a great summer read about your home state or looking as a tourist into the paranormal of 'Vacationland' then check out our list of '25 Books About Haunted and Paranormal Maine'. Maine's history is diverse in folklore and mystical experiences from all parts of the...
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Now There Are Only 8 Covered Bridges in Maine [PHOTOS]

Earlier this week the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton was destroyed by fire. It was one of only nine historic covered bridges remaining in the state of Maine, and the only one in Aroostook County. Maine Historic Bridges. There are eight historic covered bridges in Maine. 25 Bangor Then and...

