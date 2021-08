A Japanese boxer who worked as a nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, but lost her chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics because of the virus, found herself in a starring role as the Games finally got underway Friday. Arisa Tsubata spent five long minutes pounding on a treadmill in a virtually empty Olympic stadium as dancers fanned out around her at the start of a peculiarly somber Tokyo Opening Ceremony. Spectators and dignitaries, led by Emperor Akihito, later observed a moment’s silence for those who died in the pandemic—allowing noisy anti-Olympic protests outside the stadium to be heard.