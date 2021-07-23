Norman Reedus has doubts about The Walking Dead film role

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman hopes to reunite former Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in future seasons of his adult animated superhero series. Lincoln and Gurira, who played partners Rick Grimes and Michonne before their respective exits in Seasons 9 and 10 of the AMC zombie drama, would join a cast led by their former Walking Dead co-star Steven Yeun as the voice of 17-year-old costumed crime-fighter Mark Grayson. The series, already renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Amazon Prime Video, reunites current Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, and Ross Marquand with former cast members Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, and Sonequa Martin-Green.
