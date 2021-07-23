The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Global Dance Festival is at the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High this weekend. Live music is back, and how. Global Dance Festival returns to the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High this weekend with EDM acts like Illenium, Kaskade, Mersiv and Tiesto, while livetronica act STS9 plays Friday and Saturday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Sunday at Levitt Pavilion Denver. Also on tap are Itchy-O at Levitt Pavilion, Rising Appalachia at Sculpture Park, and RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival at Number Thirty Eight. And on Sunday night, City Park Jazz honors Freddy Rodriguez Sr. and El Chapultepec.