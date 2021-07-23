Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

By Westword Staff
Westword
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Dance Festival is at the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High this weekend. Live music is back, and how. Global Dance Festival returns to the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High this weekend with EDM acts like Illenium, Kaskade, Mersiv and Tiesto, while livetronica act STS9 plays Friday and Saturday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Sunday at Levitt Pavilion Denver. Also on tap are Itchy-O at Levitt Pavilion, Rising Appalachia at Sculpture Park, and RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival at Number Thirty Eight. And on Sunday night, City Park Jazz honors Freddy Rodriguez Sr. and El Chapultepec.

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaskade
Person
Ari Hoenig
Person
Kenny Werner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Edm Music#Brooklyn#Jazz#Illenium#Sts9#Levitt Pavilion Denver#Ringsby Court#Covenhoven#Bass Physics#Rising Appalachia#Lvdy#Mize#Itchy O#The El Chapultepec#Colorado Symphony#3560 Chestnut Place#Kid Astronaut#Elektric Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EDM
Place
Sydney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy