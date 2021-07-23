Cancel
Denver, CO

Restaurant Olivia Brings Greece to Denver With in a Two-Night Special Dinner Series

By Caroline Kennedy
303magazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us are familiar with popular dishes from around the world — dishes like Chinese lo mein, Indian curry, Mexican street tacos and Italian gelato — but most of the times we eat these dishes, what we are actually eating are their American counterparts. Visiting the place where the dish originated can give you a whole new perspective on it — the specific ingredients used, the care taken to ensure it is cooked properly, the ambience of the location, the chef who prepared it and the people you’re with all make a huge impact on the meal. In order to gain inspiration and appreciation for the food they cook, eleven team members from Restaurant Olivia traveled to Greece and brought back much more than they could have ever imagined. They’ll be treating Denver to a taste of what they experienced with a special two-night dinner series that kicks off this weekend.

