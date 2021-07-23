What Olympic sport should you tune into? – an interactive quiz

lead-image Composite: Getty Images/The Guardian/AP Photo

The Olympics are upon us and even if there are no fans at the stadiums this year due to Covid-19, there are more than 300 events to watch on TV from the comfort of your sofa. Of course, you may have minor things like a job, family or life to spend your time on which is why we’ve produced a handy quiz to narrow down the events that most suit you. Just answer the questions below to see if you should be tuning into the marathon or modern pentathlon.

See the full 2020 Tokyo Olympics schedule here .

Additional research by Hibaq Farah