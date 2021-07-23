Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Russian disinformation campaigns are trying to sow distrust of COVID vaccines, study finds

By Jonathan Vanian
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462tyl_0b5digCl00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Russian propagandists and Internet trolls are increasingly targeting companies with disinformation campaigns that are intended to damage their corporate reputations and stir public animosity.

That’s according to new research published Friday by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), a non-profit that studies the spread of misinformation and deception on social media like Facebook and Twitter. The report’s findings are important because they highlight “a trend that disinformation is now being used as a means of economic warfare,” said NCRI lead intelligence analyst Alex Goldenberg.

Traditionally, disinformation campaigns have been used “in the context of political warfare,” said Goldenberg. For instance, organizations with ties to the Russian government distributed fake news on social media before the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Some of it centered on race and politics as a way to divide the nation.

The NCRI report said that some of the same groups that spread political misinformation during the 2016 presidential election, including Russia's Internet Research Agency and the Global Research website, have been spreading and amplifying articles intended to “create distrust of U.S. 5G technology.” Some articles repeat conspiracy theories that 5G wireless technology causes health problems and that it is responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This proliferation of 5G conspiracy theories, many of which are now intertwined with COVID-19 conspiracy theories, now threaten U.S. 5G infrastructure, associated companies, and their personnel,” the report said. “Last year, the Department of Homeland Security put the U.S. telecom industry on alert about related potential cell tower attacks and risks to telecommunications workers.”

Some of the biggest producers of anti-5G conspiracy theories include Russian disinformation sources like the Russian state controlled television network RT. Alternative health and wellness sites like Natural News and Children’s Health Defense are also peddling anti-5G propaganda, the NCRI researchers said.

Additionally, the report discovered that Russian troll outlets are spreading conspiracy theories on social media that are intended to sow doubt about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The goal is to promote the Russian Sputnik V vaccine at the expense of other COVID-19 vaccines, especially in African countries. Even if the propaganda campaign fails to convince U.S. citizens to consider taking the Sputnik V vaccine, the spread of the basic idea that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are ineffective and perhaps dangerous is valuable to the Russian troll outfits, Goldenberg said.

For the report, the researchers analyzed 4 million articles since January 2020 that mentioned U.S. pharmaceutical companies like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer and discovered that known-disinformation sources produced over half-a-million of those articles. The researchers also analyzed over 8 million Twitter posts and noticed a huge uptick of tweets containing the name Pfizer and words associated with conspiracy theories like “plandemic,” “big pharma,” and “scandemic” over the past year and a half. Sometimes, up to 100 of these malicious tweets were posted in a single minute, with surges occurring during the recent U.S. presidential election and when the phase 3 clinical trials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were revealed.

Retailer H&M was also subject to a recent disinformation campaign that the researchers said may be linked to the Chinese Communist Party. The disinformation campaign involved the spread of articles and videos of various Chinese citizens criticizing H&M after the retailer expressed concern about reports of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Starbucks was the victim of a disinformation campaign in 2018 that involved Internet pranksters creating a fake coupon that people of color could use to receive free coffee after an incident involving the arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks. The NCRI research said that the fake Starbucks coupon scandal ballooned to the point where political commenters were referencing the incident as it if it were real, “reaching millions of viewers and promoting outrage on Twitter.”

As for future potential corporate propaganda campaigns, Goldenberg suspects that if scientists determine that people need a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as protection from the emerging virus variants, it’s likely that disinformation sources will flood the Internet with anti-booster shot propaganda.

NCRI CEO Adam Sohn believes that more corporate disinformation campaigns will continue as state and non-state actors have a solid playbook to spread misinformation across social media. He recommends that corporate marketers must have “an all-seeing eye for their brand on social media to get a sense of where the misinformation trends are in their industry.”

“It might be Company A tomorrow, but it could be you the next day,” Sohn said.

More must-read tech coverage from Fortune:

Comments / 1

Fortune

Fortune

49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Disinformation#Sow#Russian#Covid#Fortune Daily#Ncri#Internet Research Agency#The Global Research#African#Chinese#Philadelphia Starbucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
MarketsFortune

A tale of dual IPOs: The divergence of Robinhood, Duolingo’s debuts

Robinhood's stock debut disappointed yesterday. The "stonk"-slinger priced its shares at the low end of its range, unusual for a buzzy startup in a hot IPO market: $38 versus a top-end guidance of $42. After fleetingly brushing $40 per share, the stock slumped to $34. The price has rebounded a bit, above $36 per share, as I write this, but still putting the earliest buyers under water.
CollegesFortune

Colleges tap into stimulus funds to wipe unpaid fees for low-income students

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Last Wednesday, Annissa Young owed Trinity Washington University $11,000. Today, she owes nothing. Young is among thousands of students whose colleges and universities have wiped their student account balance in recent months. Using pandemic stimulus...
Maryland Statelocaldvm.com

Officials tackle a surge of COVID-19 disinformation

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The pandemic has been accompanied by lots of misleading information. Knowledge is power and false information can mislead people about vaccines. “One thing that we’ve learned from the last year with the experts is that the experts, those who are not playing politics with our health, but those who are every day put their best expertise to work for all of us,” said Leslie Dach, Chair of Protect Our Care.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 191.4 million and study finds J&J vaccine less effective vs. delta variant

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 191.4 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.1 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,529 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The one-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is much less effective against the highly transmissible delta variant than it is against the original version of COVID-19, according toa new study posted online Tuesday.The study, which examined...
ProtestsCNET

COVID protests and the dangers of the disinformation age

It was a bad weekend in Australia. With half the country's population in lockdown, thousands flooded Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to protest COVID restrictions. It was a particularly disheartening sight in Sydney, where COVID-19 cases are surging and lockdown seems endless. Among the sea of protesters were many concerned citizens,...
Presidential Electiondallassun.com

Tanzania President Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA - Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan got vaccinated against the coronavirus Wednesday to kick off the country's first vaccination campaign. It's a sharp turnaround from her predecessor, the late John Magufuli, who claimed vaccines were dangerous and that prayer had saved Tanzanians from the pandemic. In...
WorldBBC

Covid: Stalled Russian vaccines cause global anger

Countries across the globe say they've been let down by broken promises and stalled deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine. Scores of countries enlisted Russia's help through deals to buy millions of doses of Sputnik V, unveiled last year as the world's first Covid jab. Earlier this year, the...
LotteryHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: COVID vaccine lottery flop reveals distrust in government

Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to increase West Virginia’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 by using a lottery to give away cash and prizes has turned out to be a bust. As reported by HD Media’s Phil Kabler, Justice’s shopping spree for luxury pickups has cost taxpayers slightly more than $1 million to date, as revealed in documents obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request. That bill covers the purchase of 13 of the 14 total trucks to be given away, according to invoices released by the Governor’s Office.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Public HealthWebMD

Study Finds COVID-19 May Lower Intelligence

July 30, 2021 -- Infection from COVID-19 may have a substantial negative effect on intelligence, according to a new large-scale study from the United Kingdom, findings that are consistent with reports of “brain fog” among long-haul COVID-19 patients. Researchers analyzed data from 81,337 people who took the Great British Intelligence...
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...

Comments / 1

Community Policy