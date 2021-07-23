From academics to injury rehab, Kenyan Drake carved his path to NFL and now the Raiders

Kenyan Drake signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, with $8.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. For context, Drake's average annual salary is the 13th-highest at his position. The RB recently alluded to having a big role in the Raiders' offense, saying, "I'm definitely excited to see how our roles continue to develop with obviously Josh [Jacobs] being the main guy to do what he needs to do because I have much respect and love for him and his game and what coach [Jon] Gruden has planned for us in that specific capacity. But I feel like I might have a big role in this offense. With them being a top 10 offense last year, the sky is the limit for us. I'm ready to see us take it to the next level." (NFL.com)