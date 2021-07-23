FirstEnergy agrees to $230 million penalty in House Bill 6 scandal: Capitol Letter
Power move: A year after the House Bill 6 scandal broke, FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to pay a $230 million fine for its role in bankrolling the massive bribery scheme. John Caniglia has details on the deferred prosecution agreement the Akron-based utility signed to avoid facing a federal charge of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. Caniglia also names some of the main players who were identified by pseudonyms in the documents unsealed Thursday, including “Public Official A” -- former House Speaker Larry Householder, who is accused of orchestrating the House Bill 6 scheme.www.cleveland.com
