FirstEnergy agrees to $230 million penalty in House Bill 6 scandal: Capitol Letter

Comfortable position: Despite opposition from elements within his own party, new campaign finance reports show Gov. Mike DeWine is in a strong position as he heads into next year’s re-election campaign. As Andrew Tobias writes, DeWine reported raising more than $3 million during the first half of 2021, and perhaps more significantly, his presumed main Republican challenger, former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, reported raising less than $22,000. The report raises questions about Renacci’s viability -- although Renacci said he’s still getting his campaign organized and plans to use $1 million he loaned himself. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson said he’s still seriously considering getting in the race, which could give anti-DeWine Republicans somewhere else to look.