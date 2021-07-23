Cancel
FirstEnergy agrees to $230 million penalty in House Bill 6 scandal: Capitol Letter

Power move: A year after the House Bill 6 scandal broke, FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to pay a $230 million fine for its role in bankrolling the massive bribery scheme. John Caniglia has details on the deferred prosecution agreement the Akron-based utility signed to avoid facing a federal charge of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. Caniglia also names some of the main players who were identified by pseudonyms in the documents unsealed Thursday, including “Public Official A” -- former House Speaker Larry Householder, who is accused of orchestrating the House Bill 6 scheme.

Cleveland, OH
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shows fundraising strength: Capitol Letter

Comfortable position: Despite opposition from elements within his own party, new campaign finance reports show Gov. Mike DeWine is in a strong position as he heads into next year’s re-election campaign. As Andrew Tobias writes, DeWine reported raising more than $3 million during the first half of 2021, and perhaps more significantly, his presumed main Republican challenger, former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, reported raising less than $22,000. The report raises questions about Renacci’s viability -- although Renacci said he’s still getting his campaign organized and plans to use $1 million he loaned himself. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson said he’s still seriously considering getting in the race, which could give anti-DeWine Republicans somewhere else to look.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine calls first meeting of Ohio redistricting panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The seven-member panel tasked with redrawing Ohio’s political maps for next year’s election and beyond will hold its first meeting on Friday, the first step for Ohio’s new redistricting process. On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine called the first meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, announcing it will...
Congress & CourtsWKTV

House, Senate pass $2.1B bill to bolster security at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) (UPDATED) - The House has passed emergency legislation that will bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. House passage sends the $2.1 billion bill to...
Ohio StateGizmodo

Ohio Utility Agrees to Pay $230 Million for Role in Massive Bribery Scandal

FirstEnergy, a powerful Ohio-based utility company, has agreed to pay a $230 million fine for its role in a truly wild corruption scandal. On Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel said the fine is the “largest criminal penalty ever collected, as far as anyone can recall, in the history of this office.” Half of FirstEnergy’s penalty will be paid to the Treasury, and the remaining $115 million will fund a statewide program to assist Ohio residents in paying their utility bills.
Economybloomberglaw.com

FirstEnergy Rises on $230 Million Settlement in Bribery Case (2)

FirstEnergy Corp. surged the most in more than five months after the Ohio utility reached an agreement with federal prosecutors over a corruption case involving a $1 billion state bailout for nuclear power plants. Under a deferred-prosecution agreement announced Thursday, FirstEnergy admitted that it conspired with public officials and others...
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

FirstEnergy criminally charged, fined $230M by DOJ For role in HB6 scandal

CINCINNATI — The fallout from what prosecutors are calling the largest bribery scandal in the state’s history has moved forward. On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced criminal charges and heavy fines against Akron-based electric utility company FirstEnergy. Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal Patel...
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Read the FirstEnergy HB6 bribery scandal documents here

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Federal authorities on Thursday released a bombshell agreement with FirstEnergy Corp. detailing how the utility bribed top state officials to secure a $1 billion-plus nuclear power plant bailout, as well as other company priorities. In two documents – a deferred prosecution agreement and an accompanying forfeiture allegation document –...
Ohio StateMysuncoast.com

FirstEnergy facing federal charges in Ohio bribery scheme, fined $230 million

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Akron-based utility company FirstEnergy Corp. has been charged in a bribery scheme to protect a $1 billion nuclear plant bailout. The company has agreed to pay a $230 million fine for ‘conspiring to commit honest services wire fraud.’ They also signed a deferred prosecution agreement that US Attorney Vipal J. Patel says may result in the dismissal of the charge, WXIX reported.

