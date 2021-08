If it wasn't already clear with the release of "Miss The Rage" in May, Trippie Redd isn't playing with his highly anticipated fifth studio album Trip At Knight. Following the success of his previously mentioned Playboi Carti-assisted single, Trippie Redd doubled back and shared a single with another artist who was able to transcend the SoundCloud era — Lil Uzi Vert. Titled "Holy Smokes," the recently released song was surprisingly the first official collaboration between Trippie and Uzi Vert, and now, the two have teamed up for the track's music video.