Pierce County, WA

This island creek once had a strong salmon run. Locals are trying to make it so again

Tacoma News Tribune
 10 days ago

A long degraded salmon stream is close to being restored after over a decade of hard work by some Pierce County residents. Puget Sound’s Anderson Island is home to Schoolhouse Creek, which formerly had coho salmon and has seen their return in recent years. More formal restoration efforts at Schoolhouse Creek have been going on since the late 2000s as park district commissioners continue to work on the project’s final legs.

