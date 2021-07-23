Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Column: Dodgers’ latest meltdown is a microcosm of everything that’s gone wrong this season

By Bill Plaschke
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVvGs_0b5di6hy00
Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen walks off the field after being pulled in the ninth inning Thursday. (Associated Press)

Dave Roberts tore off his cap, sprinted across the diamond and screamed.

Kenley Jansen dropped his head, slinked off the mound and was blanketed in boos.

Thousands of fans threw up their hands, shook their heads and howled into the blackness of an unbelievable baseball carnage.

If you needed evidence that these Dodgers are not last year’s World Series champions, witness the ninth inning Thursday night at an angrily raucous Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers were leading the upstart San Francisco Giants by two runs. They had fought their way to that point behind brilliant Walker Buehler, smooth Justin Turner, tough Will Smith and a powerful glimpse of their title culture.

A season ago, the Dodgers would’ve won this game.

But on this night, in this year, in every conceivable way, the Dodgers blew it.

They blew it with pitching. They blew it with fielding. They blew it with managing. They left it in the hands of an umpire who blew it with the worst call of this Dodgers season.

By the time the Giants had finished off a second consecutive ninth-inning comeback with a 5-3 victory, the crowd was staggered, the home team was ashen and the truth was plain.

This season is different. This Dodgers team is different. It’s struggling to find the magic. It’s stumbling to find the greatness. It’s lost within itself.

“These stink to lose,” said Buehler, but none of their 39 defeats has reeked like this one.

They were one strike from splitting this four-game series and heading into the final two months of the season with just a one-game deficit to the first-place Giants.

Instead, with no more home games left against the Giants, they lost three out of four here and now trail the surprising rivals by three games, including four in the loss column.

“It’s not the first time we’ve taken gut punches, and I’m sure it won’t be the last,” Roberts said afterward.

But this was a breathtaking blow, a huge standings swing, as sweeping as the two-out, bases-loaded hack taken by Darin Ruf that should have been strike three and ended this game.

Wait. We’re getting ahead of ourselves. There were two other big Dodgers mistakes before that, and one big Dodgers mistake after that, and don’t dare blame this game only on that one bad call.

“There’s a lot of people that are really pissed off, and I’m leading the way,” said Roberts of his team. “We should have won that game. It’s a game we wanted, we had, and we didn’t.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NcJY_0b5di6hy00
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts argues with first base umpire Ed Hickox after the Giants’ Darin Ruf was issued a bases-loaded walk during the ninth inning on Thursday. (Associated Press)

But, honestly, they should mostly be mad at themselves. They should be better than this. Last season they were better than this.

The meltdown began occurring shortly after Jansen was brought back to the mound less than 24 hours after ruining Wednesday’s game. Hey, he’s the Dodgers’ closer, he was great in the first half of the season, the crowd actually cheered his entrance with the greatest of hopes, and what other choice do the Dodgers have? Right now, none.

So Jansen allowed Giants batters to reach second and third with two out, but he got two strikes on .207-hitting rookie Jason Vosler, and the game was about to end and … Jansen threw three straight balls to walk him.

“The 1-2 to 4-2 walk to Vosler can’t happen,” said Roberts.

What happened next also can’t happen. Thairo Estrada hit an apparent game-ending grounder to shortstop Chris Taylor, who threw to second baseman Sheldon Neuse. But Neuse didn’t stretch far enough for the ball, and the replay showed that Vosler beat the throw to drive in a run and make it 3-2.

“Sheldon is a heck of a ballplayer but in that situation, if we stretch, we get the guy,” said Roberts.

Now it was time for first-base umpire Ed Hickox to stumble, on Jansen’s full-count pitch that caused Ruf to swing and miss. It was clearly a game-ending strikeout. But when blocked home-plate umpire Jansen Visconti appealed to Hickox, he offered the second opinion that Ruf didn’t swing, allowing Ruf to walk to first and force in the tying run.

All of which caused Roberts to jump out of the dugout and sprint down to first base screaming.

Afterward, even though he was ejected and had time to calm down, he was still furious.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he went, and the game should have been over,” said Roberts. “Eddie is a really good umpire, been around for a long time, but in that spot, two contending teams, you just can’t miss that call. The game should have been over. There’s no other way to look at it.”

Just wondering: Why aren’t check swings reviewable? Anyway, it was now Roberts’ turn to boot a play, as he left Jansen in this suddenly tied game even though his embattled reliever had thrown 32 pitches. Why not go to kid Phil Bickford there? Jansen was clearly gassed and the game was still in doubt and … not for long. On Jansen’s next pitch, LaMonte Wade Jr. knocked a sinking liner into right field to score two more runs and give the Giants a lead they never lost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lop0_0b5di6hy00
The Giants’ Thairo Estrada scores on a single by LaMonte Wade Jr. in the ninth inning Thursday. (Associated Press)

“I felt that Kenley at that point in time had the weapons to get Wade out,” said Roberts. “And again, the game should have been over, so the blame shouldn’t all be on Kenley.”

No, again, the blame for this needs to go to the team which has the fourth-best record in baseball but does not look anything like a projected World Series champion. Mookie Betts is hurt. Clayton Kershaw is hurt. Corey Seager is hurt. Cody Bellinger is awful. Kenley Jansen is questionable again. The fielding borders on atrocious.

The ninth inning Thursday wasn’t an outlier; it was a symbol of everything that has gone wrong for this team, which desperately needs health and the trading deadline to get it right.

“I think this team has absorbed gut punches many times over. It’s part of baseball. That’s what makes championship clubs championship clubs because they can rebound,” said Roberts. “Where most teams fold, we don’t do that.”

At this precarious point in the strangest of summers, their hoarse-from-all-the-booing fans can only hope he’s right.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 6

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
200K+
Followers
41K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Sheldon Neuse
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
World Series
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trea Turner’s Dodger Debut Will Have to Wait

Many fans are eager to see the Dodgers’ newest additions don the iconic Dodger blue. However, Trea Turner’s Dodger debut will have to be put on hold for the time being. Although the 28-year old shortstop was recently acquired from the Washington Nationals, Turner currently has Covid and is not able to join the team right away.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This massive trade package could land two Cubs stars

Fans knew something along these lines had to happen. It was unclear who it’d be with, but the Los Angeles Dodgers simply needed to show they were willing to be aggressive before the Friday 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Now we have a telling indicator president of baseball operations Andrew...
MLBarcamax.com

Corey Seager, back from injury, says Trea Turner trade makes Dodgers 'a better team

PHOENIX — Corey Seager is consistent in his evasiveness. The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop refused to discuss his impending free agency this spring, and if he had any feelings about how Friday’s trade for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner would affect his future with the club, he wasn’t about to share them with the class.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Biggest Dodgers mistake in recent trade deadline history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are eternally bound to be one of the more active teams ahead of every trade deadline. Fans demanded change amid the club’s recent dip in form, though they picked up a game on the Giants following Wednesday’s convincing 8-0 shutout, and it appears president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman answered the call.
MLBTrue Blue LA

David Price has spoken with Andrew Friedman about acquiring a certain player

David Price knows a thing or two about being traded. Three different times in his career he’s been part of mega-deals, as he’s been traded by the Rays, Tigers and Red Sox. Now, as he has his fifth home of his big-league career, Price will be staying put as the trade deadline comes and passes. With a lot of questions looming in regards to what the Dodgers could potentially do at the deadline, Price said that he’s had conversations with Andrew Friedman, specifically about a player he’d like to see end up in Dodger blue.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Giants get punched in the face by a very rude Dodgers team

There was exactly one good thing that happened during the San Francisco Giants 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, during which we learned that they have a very different interpretation of “Beat LA” than I do. That one good thing was relief pitcher José Álvarez taking an at-bat and...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Chad Wallach Claimed Off Waivers From Marlins

Soon after completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Chad Wallach to address the organization’s catching depth. Wallach was designated for assignment last weekend as a corresponding roster move to activating Brian Anderson off the 60-day injured list. Wallach spent the past four seasons with Miami, batting .207/.271/.303 with nine doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI in just 71 games.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.

Comments / 6

Community Policy