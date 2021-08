Melamchi – satellite images and helicopter videos start to explain the catastrophic floods in Nepal. On 14 June 2021 a huge debris flow and flood destroyed Melamchi in Nepal. The event was triggered by heavy rainfall, and as I noted a few days after the event, there is a very large landslide upstream of the village that might explain the surge that came down the valley. However, the event has been slightly mysterious, partly because satellite images have not been available of most of the area upstream of Melamchi. It is now clear that the event was more complex, and more concerning, than was initially obvious.