State of School Safety report reveals 30% gap between parents and administrators on perception of school safety

securitymagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report developed by non-profit Safe and Sound Schools and Raptor Technologies, based on a nationwide survey of school district administrators, public safety staff, teachers, parents and students, has identified significant gaps in attitudes about school safety. The 2021 State of School Safety Report shows students and parents are less confident than administrators in critical areas, including a 30-point gap when asked if their school takes a proactive approach to safety awareness. Concerns include how proactive schools are regarding student and campus security, how the school community would respond in a campus emergency, and preparedness to reunify children with guardians following a crisis.

#School Safety#Mental Health#Race#School Districts#University College#Safe And Sound Schools#Raptor Technologies
