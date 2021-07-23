State of School Safety report reveals 30% gap between parents and administrators on perception of school safety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the largest school districts presented its plan for its students’ return in the fall. Parents and guardians heard Pittsburgh Public Schools’ health and safety plan on Monday. The webinar focused on everything from mask-wearing to cleaning protocols. “We’re asking that all students and staff inside school buildings and also our staff buildings wear a mask at all times,” Mike McNamara, PPS’ interim chief operations officer, said before the webinar. “Outside during recess or outside activities, students and staff can take their masks off.” WATCH: Pam Surano Reports However, some have issues with the guideline. The president of the Pittsburgh...