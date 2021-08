Gangs of London, Sky Atlantic’s ultraviolent TV hit, has had its production promptly stopped by a positive Covid test on set.It is the latest of a number of shows that have had to pause filming recently because of positive tests. Other shows affected by the pandemic include Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Westworld.A crew member working on the series tested positive on Thursday afternoon (22 July) and production will now cease for 10 days with all close contacts isolating.In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Sky has said: “Gangs of London season two production...