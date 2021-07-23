Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Karaoke fans find their voices again after Covid rules lifted in England

By Jessica Murray Midlands correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LupYp_0b5dhMi800
Two women singing karaoke Photograph: Jill Giardino/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

It has gone from harmless pastime to one of the most dangerous activities during Covid, but with restrictions in England now lifted, sitting in a small enclosed space with friends belting out favourite songs – otherwise known as karaoke – is taking off and people are returning in droves.

Lucky Voice, which has karaoke rooms in London and Brighton, said it was “jampacked” over the summer. “We’re really hoping to go from strength to strength over the summer, the pent-up demand that we were hoping for is definitely there,” said the managing director, Charlie Elek.

It has introduced measures to keep its operation as Covid-safe as possible, such as allowing extra time between bookings to ensure rooms are fully ventilated and to disinfect microphones.

Since Lucky Voice reopened in May, Elek said it had welcomed a lot of first-time customers, with people wanting to let off steam after a year stuck inside. “A lot of the groups who came, especially in those first couple of weeks in May, had a bit of trepidation because they haven’t done karaoke in a post-Covid world, but they said the operation was smooth and they felt safe.”

default

At Cosy Joes karaoke bar in Newcastle upon Tyne, which reopened this week for the first time since the start of the pandemic, management have had to increase opening hours to meet demand.

“The karaoke rooms are almost all sold out for the first few Saturdays, so we’ve had to increase our trading hours and open up every night. We’ve been closed for so long the demand is there and we’re happy to cater to it,” said its general manager, Jack Taylor.

He said karaoke had been “basically outlawed” throughout the pandemic because of the risks of singing, especially in enclosed spaces.

Research has found that shouting or singing loudly can produce 20 times the mass of aerosol than speaking at a normal level of loudness. Communal singing, particularly in choirs, has been severely curtailed during Covid.

Tim Pardington, an administrator from Mitcham in south London, has been running an online community for karaoke fans for almost a decade and said he had been fielding questions for months about when karaoke would be allowed to return.

“It’s a fantastic feeling being back. I feel like my popularity has gone through the roof. The audiences are a lot more enthusiastic than they were back in March 2020,” he said. “I feel like I’m getting notifications every hour of the day about karaoke events around the country. So it’s just pumping the karaoke blood along.”

He said that after an initial setback, karaoke fans found their feet in the virtual world. “When the pandemic hit, the community went into hibernation, but then a lot of people went online and were posting videos of themselves singing and that’s what has kept people going.”

And the first song he performed when he returned to the karaoke stage? “Poker Face by Lady Gaga. It’s my pièce de résistance.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karaoke#England#South London#Hibernation#Uk#Post Covid#Mitcham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be tried

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard will stand trial in Germany in October accused of complicity in 3,518 murders, public prosecutors have announced. The prosecutor’s office in Neuruppin, which first brought the charges in February, received a medical assessment that confirmed the man was “fit to stand trial” despite his advanced age.
Public Healthdjmag.com

Clubs in England reopen as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

Nightclubs across England reopened last night (19th July) as all legal COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Last week, it was announced that England would proceed with “unlocking” the country, removing all legal coronavirus restrictions, including social distancing, mask requirements and capacity restrictions in clubs and music venues. As the clock struck...
Public HealthNME

Fans return to nightclubs in England as COVID ‘freedom day’ arrives

At the stroke of midnight last night (July 19), fans returned to nightclubs across England as the country entered its ‘freedom day’, with all legal COVID-19 restrictions now removed. As part of the government’s unlocking plan, nightlife has now returned in England without social distancing or capacity limits as the...
Theater & Dancealbuquerqueexpress.com

?I want to dance?: All Covid curbs lifted in England

All pandemic restrictions have been lifted in England - including rules on mask wearing and social distancing. Government is hoping that the UK's rollout of coronavirus vaccines will help protect the country even as infections surge to levels last seen in January. 1 200 scientists gave their backing to a...
WeatherPosted by
AFP

England lifts Covid curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases

The British government on Monday lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing rules in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown. From midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), nighclubs reopened and other indoor venues were allowed to run at full capacity, while legal mandates covering the wearing of masks and working from home were scrapped. Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- who is self-isolating after his health minister was infected -- urged the public to remain prudent and for any laggards to join the two-thirds of UK adults who are now fully vaccinated. He defended the reopening -- dubbed "freedom day" by some media -- despite scientists' grave misgivings after daily infection rates in Britain topped 50,000, behind only Indonesia and Brazil.
Public HealthBBC

Parkrun back on in England after Covid pandemic suspension

There were jubilant scenes as thousands of joggers and walkers took part in the first Parkrun events in England since Covid restrictions ended. The free 5km events resumed in more than 500 parks and green spaces - 16 months since they were suspended due to Covid measures. Parkrun's Tom Williams...
Public HealthNewsweek

1,200 Scientists Pen Letter Stating England Lifting COVID Lockdown Is 'Premature'

A letter written and backed by 1,200 international scientists called England's move to lift its COVID lockdown on July 19 "dangerous and premature." The declaration, first published in the British medical journal The Lancet on July 7, disputed claims from British authorities that the U.K.'s vaccine rollout could protect the public after July 19, branded "Freedom Day," the Associated Press reported.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Engelbert Humperdinck calls on fans to pay respects to wife

Engelbert Humperdinck has called on fans, friends and neighbours to pay their respects along the route of his wife's funeral. The Leicester singer's wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19. In a YouTube video, Humperdinck said: "Patricia was a proud Leicester lady, salt-of-the-earth and very much loved." He added...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Mum 'broken' and crying after disabled daughter forced to sit on Sports Direct floor

A mum was left "broken" and crying outside a branch of Sports Direct after her disabled daughter was forced to sit on the shop floor because a lift was broken. Ann-marie Yönetci said she is disgusted that the lift taking customers from the street to the first floor Sports Direct store in Truro, Cornwall, has been out of action for months, creating a "humiliating experience" for her and her seven-year-old daughter, who uses a wheelchair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy