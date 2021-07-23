Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

We're asking people of color the wrong questions about racism

By Connie Schultz, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUS5t_0b5dhGPm00
Deborah Plummer Deborah Plummer

In the late 1960s, Deborah Plummer was the only Black student in her class at a Catholic high school in small town Ohio. At 17, she entered a convent. She was the only Black person there, too.

Debbie was a nun for 13 years until she decided she could no longer be one. She is a now a widely celebrated psychologist and author. I have read her books and attended some of her speeches and call her my friend.

But like many of her white friends, I did not fully understand why she left the order all those years ago until three months after George Floyd was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin.

Last August, Debbie wrote an essay for Medium titled, “ Confessions of a Former Black Nun ."

“I found solace not in advocating for culture change within religious life, a task that would have been impossible, but in working to be the human translator about whites for the black community,” she wrote. “I understood and made excuses for their intentions and minimized any negative impact on me or other Blacks. ...

“Thirteen years after I entered, when I told our religious superior that I wanted to leave, she was dumbfounded. ‘What will I tell the community?’ she wondered aloud, ‘you’re so popular.’ ”

Debbie said she was leaving because of racism. The woman didn’t flinch. “You knew you were Black when you entered, how has that changed?” Debbie recounted her superior's reaction. “Sister, this is your cross to bear.”

Sharing her story with the world was cathartic, Debbie said. But it was only the beginning of a shift in how she perceives her role in the world. Earlier this week, Debbie sent an email to me and another white friend, explaining why she would not be attending her 50th high school reunion.

USA TODAY's opinion newsletter: Get the best insights and analysis delivered to your inbox

She could no longer ignore those white friends’ Facebook posts about Floyd and Black Lives Matter that feel racist, regardless of intentions. And she is tired of being the one having to explain it to them.

“It leaves us with the ugly residuals and re-experiencing all of the microaggressions and racist behaviors from high school to present day,” Debbie wrote in her email. “I know that this is a common experience for Blacks and Browns who attended predominately White schools and are not attending reunions since the reign of the Trump era. We have had these conversations within our social groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIw2u_0b5dhGPm00
Connie Schultz Pulitzer Prize Winning Columnist And New York Times Bestselling Author Joins The Usa Today Opinion Team. USA TODAY

“I’ve thought about writing about it … but am exhausted using our personal racial trauma to educate Whites. Yet, leaving it alone and not speaking out about it to Whites feels debilitating.”

I have quoted Debbie at length here because the last thing she needs or deserves is my speaking for her. I am writing this column because, as a white woman lucky to be her friend, it is the least I can do. For so long, Debbie has been trying to help us find a better version of ourselves.

Less than a month before the pandemic paralyzed our country, Debbie drove on a cold and snowy night to the diverse development where my husband and I live in the city of Cleveland. She was there because another white friend, the Rev. Kate Matthews, had invited her to lead a discussion about racism. It was the conversation we needed to be having.

More than 222 homes shared the same ZIP code, but we were increasingly residing in our own worlds. Many white residents were unaware of increased instances of racism in our “intentional” community, as we like to call it. Waving hi as we pull mail out of our curbside boxes and joking about the weather on evening walks might make us pleasant neighbors, but it doesn’t make us good friends.

About 60 of us – half Black and brown, half white – showed up at the community center. Watching Debbie in action drove home, to me, the importance of patience when listening to how others see us. She repeated her mantra from years of public speeches: "How do we turn ‘them’ and ‘we’ into ‘us’?"

Seventeen months later, Debbie is seeing her role differently. “Young Black people aren’t as invested in white comfort,” she told me in a Zoom call earlier this week. “I’m from the old tradition of talking to White people: ‘I have to take care of you to take care of me.’ The emphasis is on you.”

She is exhausted, she told me, from being held up as that one Black person other white people can say they know. “This is a huge shift for me, for the space I’m in. Wanting to have my racial identity be representative, and have people understand me as Debbie. Debbie as a Black human, and not an exceptional Black woman.

“Good-intentioned Whites think their reality is your reality. But racism in America is trauma. I used to try to use gentler terms because people think you’re being extreme. But you see those Facebook posts and we’re still supposed to ...” She shook her head. “I can hear them saying, ‘But Debbie, we love you.’ They’re not connecting the dots. They’re not seeing me as my full and authentic self.”

When Floyd was killed, white friends called her to ask what they could do to protest. It was the wrong question. “I wish they had asked, ‘How does this land on you, Debbie?’ ”

Our conversation left me with questions I wish I had already been asking my friends: What is it like for you to be Black in America? To be brown in America? To be Asian? Is there stuff you keep from me? What do I not understand about what it means to be you?

“I would welcome that,” Debbie said. “Most of my friends would, too.”

There’s only one way to find out, starting now.

Connie Schultz is a columnist for USA TODAY. She is a Pulitzer Prize winner whose novel, " The Daughters of Erietown ," is a New York Times bestseller. Reach her at CSchultz@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ConnieSchultz

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: We're asking people of color the wrong questions about racism

Comments / 8

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

211K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Schultz
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White People#Color#Racism#Public Speeches#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Societymiamitimesonline.com

White privilege and power creating Black power and unity

With the death of George Floyd and the indictment of racist police officers, America has been forced to examine its system of trust and its integrity. It is very easy to indict the entire police force and write everyone off as racist police, but the chief in Minneapolis is a Black man. And not only is he Black, but he and four other Black Minneapolis policemen sued the Department of Police for racism in 2007.
Holland, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Is the pushback against 'critical race theory' rooted in misconceptions?

HOLLAND — The idea of children being taught "critical race theory" in public schools has come under scrutiny in recent months. It hasn't been unusual for a public commenter at a county board of commissioners or school board meeting to criticize the concept during their remarks. Critical race theory, CRT...
Mercury News

Brooks: The question we all should ask: How racist is America?

One question lingers amid all the debates about critical race theory: How racist is this land? Anybody with eyes to see and ears to hear knows about the oppression of the Native Americans, about slavery and Jim Crow. But does that mean that America is even now a white supremacist nation, that whiteness is a cancer that leads to oppression for other groups? Or is racism mostly a part of America’s past, something we’ve largely overcome?
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

3 Tropes of White Victimhood

In the conservative world, the idea that white people in the United States are under siege has become doctrine. In recent weeks, three prominent figures have each offered their own versions of this tenet. In June, Brian Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox & Friends, claimed that activists were...
Posted by
Reader's Digest

What Anti-Racism Means and What It Means to Be Anti-Racist

If the United States is ever to become a beacon of true racial equality, it will take a village—and a revolution—to get there. That means White people will need to do more than simply not be racist. To be true allies, they need to be anti-racist and fight alongside communities of color to make a difference. When we think of “anti,” we tend to think of something that’s negative, but being anti-racist is the most positive and effective thing a White person can do in the slow march toward social justice. The first step is to unpack the concept of anti-racism by exploring its meaning and goals. You can also expand your knowledge by reading some powerful quotes and books about racism in America, support Black-owned businesses, and maybe even make a Black Lives Matters donation. There really is no wrong way to go about it. You just need to start somewhere.
Books & Literatureneiuindependent.org

Book Review of White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism By Robin DiAngelo

You are racist, but do not get upset. I am racist too. According to Robin DiAngelo’s book, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism,” we are all a bit racist. These comments are so challenging to talk about or hear. A sense of outrage boils inside us when accused of such a thing. Many people hate to think of themselves as racist. We say to anyone who will listen that we have black, brown, indigenous, women, and LGBTQ+ friends, so we can not be racist. Yet, here we are, and according to DiAngelo, we are racists at our cores. This is a bitter pill to swallow that forces people to take stock of just who they are, for real, and what standard we have for ourselves and others.
Posted by
The Hill

Race relations and empathy, through a white autistic lens

When you form opinions about other people, what do you take into consideration? Until recently, I felt that I was doing the right thing by disregarding external appearances and prioritizing the inner self: personality, character, words and actions, how one treats oneself and others, etc. I took pride in connecting with people in this fashion because I was able to focus on what I believe matters most about an individual. Today, I think differently. Race has become an external attribute I can no longer afford to look past. The murder of George Floyd, increased violence towards Asian Americans, the capitol insurrection, and the passing of restrictive voting laws which will disproportionately affect minority communities' access to the ballot are but a few of the many events which have moved me towards this change of heart.
Posted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
SocietyLynchburg News and Advance

Andy Schmookler: The absurd — and ugly — denial of racism

On so many levels, the big right-wing outrage these days about the assertion that racism has been a powerful force in American history and society is such a crazy thing! (And so ugly.) No honest student of our nation’s history could deny that racism has played a major role in...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Victor Davis Hanson: Critical race theory capitalists, rich CEOs and more -- what is US wokeness really about?

Most Americans were as indifferent to the U.S. women’s soccer team’s recent loss to Sweden in the Olympics as they were excited about the team’s World Cup win in 2019. In between was the team’s nonstop politicking, from whining about compensation to virtue-signaling their disrespect for the United States. The celebrity face of the team, perennial scold Megan Rapinoe, is going the way of teenage grouch Greta Thunberg, becoming more pinched the more she is tuned out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Henry Cueller demand Biden appoint a NEW border czar to address the surge in infected migrants putting American communities 'at risk'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar wrote President Biden asking him to appoint a new 'czar' to tackle the surge of unaccompanied migrants – with a blunt warning about what they say are health risks. The bipartisan pair wrote Biden about the 'escalating situation' at the southern...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

Ironically but true, the president elected mainly to be different from the last guy is feeding his own ego while his approval rating goes down every day, poll

Joe Biden was required to only be different from the previous guy, but instead of accomplishing that one simple task he started feeding his own ego shortly after taking over the White House. But the honeymoon is over and someone should remind Joe about that. Meanwhile, following the initial rating...

Comments / 8

Community Policy