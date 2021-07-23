Cancel
Roles and Risks: Atlanta United's new mentality

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
 10 days ago

New Atlanta United Interim Manager Rob Valentino explains his mindset as he pushes the team forward into a new style of play and a new way of thinking about the game.

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

Atlanta United and Fernando Meza mutually terminated the player’s contract. The club announced the decision Friday. Meza has spent the season on loan to Defensa y Justicia in his native Argentina. That club announced earlier this week that it had sold him to Necaxa in Mexico, which is where he played before he came to Atlanta United last year.

