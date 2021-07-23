5 things you need to know for Friday, July 23

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

Opening Ceremony begins in Tokyo, kicking off an Olympics like none other

After a yearlong delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer Olympics in Tokyo are finally getting underway.

The Opening Ceremony has kicked off in a mostly empty Olympic Stadium mostly devoid of spectators. Japan is in a state of emergency in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

First Lady Jill Biden and other world leaders are among the handful of spectators in attendance.

News 5 Special Coverage: 2020 Summer Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics kick off in Tokyo starting Friday, July 23, and KOAA News 5 will be right in the center of the action here at home throughout the games.

Throughout the games, we will be live at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum every day, to give you the rundown on the highlights, and how we're celebrating here in Olympic City U.S.A.

“Honk & Wave for Team USA” to take place Friday in Colorado Springs

On Friday, the day of the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games, more than 20 different organizations at nearly 20 different locations across Colorado Springs will participate in a community-wide “Honk & Wave for Team USA.”

The city said this will be a celebration of Colorado Springs’ unique connection to the U.S. Olympic movement and identity as “Olympic City USA.”

Some Colorado City residents without water for third day, others concerned over discoloration

Some residents in Colorado City are without water for the third consecutive day after a utility line was cut, causing their water plant to stop operating.

News Five contacted the Metropolitan District for an update on the water plant situation. We were told the town manager is out of town, and crews were busy working on the water plant issues.

While the issue was reportedly "fixed" Wednesday night, some residents are still without water.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

More storms today in the high country, but we will likely see a few in the Pikes Peak Region and down by Trinidad.

Very hot air across the plains will result in widespread 90s for afternoon highs. Storms will be scattered across the mountains today, and flooding will be a concern from how slow storms will move.

A cold front will move through tonight that will bring strong winds from the north and keep a few thunderstorms going through the evening.

