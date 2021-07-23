Cancel
'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrDEv_0b5dh1G800
Comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che (R) attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. Che's HBO Max show has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max said it has renewed its comedy series, That Damn Michael Che, for a second season.

"Michael's comedic style is truly unique and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why Season 1 of That Damn Michael Che was such a success. We look forward to working with him again on a second season," Sarah Aubrey, the streaming service's head of original content, said in a statement Thursday.

The sketch-comedy show premiered in May. It stars Michael Che, the 38-year-old co-head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor on Saturday Night Live.

Che shared the link to a media report about the renewal on his Instagram page.

"Hoopla," he wrote alongside a rocket ship emoji.

