Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 10 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 13 in seven strong innings, Ramón Laureano drove in a pair of runs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a 10-game road trip. Manaea was overpowering in winning for the first time since June 14, after losing his last four decisions. Laureano had a pair of RBI singles. Seattle’s run came on a solo homer by Tom Murphy.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Haydn Fleury
Person
Alphonso Davies
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Jamie Oleksiak
Person
Ramón Laureano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#The Associated Press#Ap#The Oakland Athletics#The Seattle Mariners#Kraken#Mls#Nhl#The New York Rangers#Stanley Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy