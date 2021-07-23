Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 13 in seven strong innings, Ramón Laureano drove in a pair of runs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a 10-game road trip. Manaea was overpowering in winning for the first time since June 14, after losing his last four decisions. Laureano had a pair of RBI singles. Seattle’s run came on a solo homer by Tom Murphy.