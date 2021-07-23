Cancel
White and Black church congregants transformed by racial reconciliation program

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo churches who share worship space in a Chicago suburb -- Bethel New Life, which is predominantly Black, and Hope Presbyterian, whose congregants are mostly White -- say they have been transformed by a racial reconciliation program based on Latasha Morrison’s book, “Be the Bridge.” The honest conversations about race helped them heal in the wake of vandalism to their “Black Lives Matter” signs in 2020.

