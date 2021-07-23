Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Little Free Library launching "Read in Color" book-sharing boxes in Detroit for diverse books

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTzpM_0b5dgeE300

The Little Free Library is bringing its "Read in Color" initiative to Detroit to distribute thousands of diverse books in neighborhoods.

In partnership with Brilliant Detroit, the Little Free Library will have 14 new book-sharing boxes in high-impact neighborhoods with nearly 2,500 books.

The first Read in Color Little Free Library was unveiled at Brilliant Detroit's Chandler Park location. Inside, you can find books that provide perspectives n racism, social justice, amplify BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and more.

“It’s critical that families and their children see themselves and their neighbors reflected in the books they read—books that incorporate lived experiences, as well as the experiences of others who may be different,” said Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit. “We know when children are able to relate to the characters in the stories they read, they are more likely to be inspired and to excel academically and in life.”

Introduced last year after the murder of George Floyd, the Read in Color program has rolled out in several cities.

“As Little Free Library continues the expansion of its Read in Color initiative across the nation, we are excited to welcome Brilliant Detroit to our roster of outstanding community partners,” said Greig Metzger, LFL’s executive director. “Our success in bringing diverse books to local neighborhoods relies on strong literacy advocates like Brilliant Detroit. This launch continues the Read in Color strategy of marshalling national resources to provide diverse books at the local level.”

Comments / 0

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#The Read#The Little Free Library#Bipoc#Lgbtq#Lfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Yellow Springs, OHdayton.com

Local educator creates culturally diverse books

We’ve come a long way since the days of the “Dick and Jane” books given to elementary-aged children prior to 1965 as they learned to read. Those books’ characters were almost exclusively white and today, especially as our nation becomes more racially and ethnically diverse, they aren’t reflective of most classrooms.
Watertown, MAWatertown News

August at the Library: Patio Concert, Summer Reading, Teen Book Trivia

The Watertown Library has a wide variety of events going on this month, here is a selection provided by the library. Look at the calendar links for a full listing. COVID-19 Reopening | WFPL has resumed full hours of operation, with some COVID precautions still in place. Face masks are required for all people 2 years and older in the Children’s Room. Learn more: watertownlib.org/reopening.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Philadelphia, PAThe Philadelphia Citizen

Requesting a New Book at the Free Library

Everyone remembers the librarians of our youth, whether they were shushing us as we giggled with classmates, or gently guiding us through rows of shelves to our desired book. Sometimes the tome of our dreams was well within reach, or simply checked out by another student. But what about when...
Books & LiteratureNRToday.com

Keep coloring your world with books

In keeping with the Summer Reading Program theme of “Reading Colors Your World,” we are sharing more books that focus on colors or have a color in the title. There is plenty of time to complete the Summer Reading Program by the Aug. 28 deadline. Information about the requirements, including logs for children, teens and adults, is available at the library and on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org.
EntertainmentPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Frank Stephenson Just Launched A Coloring Book

There is no doubt that car design is a form of art. We're not exactly talking about mid-90s Ford F-150 pickup trucks, but more along the lines of the Ferrari F40 and or Jaguar E-Type. Classic car designs get stuck in one's head like one of Mozart's diddles, but we often don't know who's the person behind the work. That has never been the case with Frank Stephenson, one of the most iconic and influential car designers of all time, responsible for cars such as the Maserati MC20 and McLaren P1.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library Sends 75,000th Free Book To Pittsburgh Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Office Of Equity has announced the Pittsburgh Dolly Parton Imagination Library has officially distributed 75,000 free books to children in the city. The library is a program that provides free books to children living in the city ages 0-5. Once a month, the child will receive a book in the mail until their fifth birthday, giving them the opportunity to have a library of up to 60 books. It is open to any child in the child under the age of five and parents can register their child on the program’s website by visiting this link. Pittsburgh’s Imagination Library launched in February 2019 and is funded through Dolly Parton’s national initiative, the Benter Foundation, Hillman Family Foundation, and McAuley Ministries.
Lima, OHLima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

What begins as a typical day for Officer Bernadette Manuelito—serving a bench warrant, dealing with a herd of cattle obstructing traffic, and stumbling across a crime scene—takes an unexpected twist when she’s called to help find an old friend. Years ago, Bernie and Maya were roommates, but time and Maya’s struggles with addiction drove them apart. Now Maya’s brother asks Bernie to find out what happened to his sister.
Port Orange, FLdaytonatimes.com

Free Comic Book Day set at Port Orange library

The Port Orange Regional Library will join hundreds of libraries and comic -bookstores in celebrating the 20th annual Free Comic Book Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. This national event celebrates all comic books, including superheroes and various graphic novels. Library staff will be dressed in...
Books & Literaturewrightlibrary.org

Green Reads Battle of the Books

Open to those who have read and reviewed at least 3 books in a single age bracket from the Green Reads book list. Prepare for Battle! It’s an epically fun, bookish game with more running than The Gingerbread Man! The library lawn will be set up with red and blue “end zones.” When Miss Jacqui calls out a question, run to an end zone to indicate your answer. One end zone has the correct answer and earns you a point! The other end zone has an incorrect answer, and earns you no points. The person or team with the highest number of points in each category wins!
Bethlehem, CTprimepublishers.com

‘Lemonade’ Author to Discuss Book at Library

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Public Library will host author Susan Wheeler at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 at the library, 32 Main St. South. Ms. Wheeler wrote “The Lemonade Diet: How to Persist, Preserve and Make Lemonade when Life Hands you Lemons.”. Ms. Wheeler will discuss the book, which follows...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Book smart: Dayton Metro Library offers free virtual storytimes in August

Babies, toddlers and preschoolers can snuggle in for a virtual story times during the month of August. The Dayton Metro Library is offering free weekly virtual storytimes aimed at fun for the whole family. Preschool Storytime @ Home, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10:30 – 10:45 am: Join library staff online for...
Books & LiteratureGrant County News

Why shelving books is important for libraries

Why are librarians so particular about shelving books in a certain way?. Shelving and straightening books correctly, though less-than-glamorous, is incredibly important for a good number of reasons. Here are three of them. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE...
Books & Literaturemelodieyvonne.com

FREE New Book Download

Download both copies as many times as you like. Yes, it’s absolutely cool to share with friends! Unfortunately, you only have 7 days before this page and your free downloads fade away.
Books & LiteratureTODAY.com

6 books to read after 'Hell of a Book,' by Jason Mott

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. In the month of...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Book reads for summer fun

The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part. Even though it’s been many years since I was in school and had a summer vacation, I still get the itch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy