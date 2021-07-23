York State Fair begins today

The York State Fair is back! The fair kicks off today at 11am when gates open. The fair will features everyone's favorite attraction, in addition to some new attractions, like food stands.

The fair will run from 11am Friday, July 23rd to August 1st; Monday-Thursday Noon to close, and Friday-Sunday 11am to close. Adult tickets are $8, children/teens (6-17) and college students with ID $4, children 5 and under are free. Parking is $7 and fair long parking pass is $75

Midway will be open Monday-Thursday from 2pm untill close and Friday-Sunday from noon to close. Wristbands Monday-Thursday $20 and wristbands Friday-Sunday are $25.

Free attractions include:

Monday-Friday

Hot-Dog Pig Racing – 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm

Marvelous Mutts – 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm

Watershow Productions Splashtacular – 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm

Aquatic Acrobatic Show – 3:30, 5:30, 7:30

The Moogician – 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm

Professor Paddywack – Roving Daily

Rust & Flame Blacksmith Demonstrations – Daily

Butter Sculpture – Daily

Goat Mountain – Daily

Saturday & Sunday

Hot-Dog Pig Racing – 12:30pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm

Marvelous Mutts – 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm

Watershow Productions – 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm

Aquatic Acrobatic Show – 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm

The Moogician – 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm

Professor Paddywack – Roving Daily

Rust & Flame Blacksmith Demonstrations – Daily

Butter Sculpture – Daily

Goat Mountain – Daily

