Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, PA

York State Fair begins today

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QMYO_0b5dgBp600

The York State Fair is back! The fair kicks off today at 11am when gates open. The fair will features everyone's favorite attraction, in addition to some new attractions, like food stands.

The fair will run from 11am Friday, July 23rd to August 1st; Monday-Thursday Noon to close, and Friday-Sunday 11am to close. Adult tickets are $8, children/teens (6-17) and college students with ID $4, children 5 and under are free. Parking is $7 and fair long parking pass is $75

Midway will be open Monday-Thursday from 2pm untill close and Friday-Sunday from noon to close. Wristbands Monday-Thursday $20 and wristbands Friday-Sunday are $25.

Free attractions include:

Monday-Friday

  • Hot-Dog Pig Racing – 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm
  • Marvelous Mutts – 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm
  • Watershow Productions Splashtacular – 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm
  • Aquatic Acrobatic Show – 3:30, 5:30, 7:30
  • The Moogician – 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm
  • Professor Paddywack – Roving Daily
  • Rust & Flame Blacksmith Demonstrations – Daily
  • Butter Sculpture – Daily
  • Goat Mountain – Daily

Saturday & Sunday

  • Hot-Dog Pig Racing – 12:30pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm
  • Marvelous Mutts – 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm
  • Watershow Productions – 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm
  • Aquatic Acrobatic Show – 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm
  • The Moogician – 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm
  • Professor Paddywack – Roving Daily
  • Rust & Flame Blacksmith Demonstrations – Daily
  • Butter Sculpture – Daily
  • Goat Mountain – Daily

Download the brand new FOX43 app here.

Comments / 0

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pig Racing#The York State Fair#Midway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy