York State Fair begins today
The York State Fair is back! The fair kicks off today at 11am when gates open. The fair will features everyone's favorite attraction, in addition to some new attractions, like food stands.
The fair will run from 11am Friday, July 23rd to August 1st; Monday-Thursday Noon to close, and Friday-Sunday 11am to close. Adult tickets are $8, children/teens (6-17) and college students with ID $4, children 5 and under are free. Parking is $7 and fair long parking pass is $75
Midway will be open Monday-Thursday from 2pm untill close and Friday-Sunday from noon to close. Wristbands Monday-Thursday $20 and wristbands Friday-Sunday are $25.
Free attractions include:
Monday-Friday
- Hot-Dog Pig Racing – 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm
- Marvelous Mutts – 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm
- Watershow Productions Splashtacular – 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm
- Aquatic Acrobatic Show – 3:30, 5:30, 7:30
- The Moogician – 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm
- Professor Paddywack – Roving Daily
- Rust & Flame Blacksmith Demonstrations – Daily
- Butter Sculpture – Daily
- Goat Mountain – Daily
Saturday & Sunday
- Hot-Dog Pig Racing – 12:30pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm
- Marvelous Mutts – 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm
- Watershow Productions – 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm
- Aquatic Acrobatic Show – 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm
- The Moogician – 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm
- Professor Paddywack – Roving Daily
- Rust & Flame Blacksmith Demonstrations – Daily
- Butter Sculpture – Daily
- Goat Mountain – Daily
