AccuWeather Launches Digital Hurricane Tracker In App and Online to Coincide with Above-Normal 2021 Hurricane Season
Innovative hurricane tracking feature brings most comprehensive hurricane information available to increase awareness of incoming hurricanes and their impacts, displaying exclusive AccuWeather Forecast Eye Path maps, impact graphics and easily navigable tools to track and follow storms for optimal preparation protection and insight. STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 22, 2021 —...gisuser.com
