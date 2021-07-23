Atlanta Braves ink 14 draft selections: 18 of the 20 picks now on-board
The Atlanta Braves front office crew was busy Monday and Tuesday, as 14 more draft selectees agreed on a bonus and signed their first professional contract. It seemed as if signings were moving slowly after the draft. On Sunday, I wrote that the Atlanta Braves had signed four selectees and one nondrafted free agent. Monday brought another handful of signings, but Tuesday night, the ink really hit the paper.tomahawktake.com
Comments / 0