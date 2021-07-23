Cancel
Movies

This TikToker watched 1,000 horror films and here are the ones she actually rates

By Daniella Scott
Cosmopolitan
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TikToker is rating horror films after watching more than a thousand of them. And while this might sound like many people's idea of hell, it has meant that she's able to definitively tell us which are actually scary and worth a watch, and which ones to swerve. In the...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Guillermo Del Toro
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Few things are guaranteed in life, but the latest buzzy original movie from Netflix snagging the top spot on the most-watched list 24 hours after debuting on a Friday is at least something we can always rely on to happen. Such is the global reach of the streaming service’s customer base, new is always going to translate to good in the eyes of subscribers.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Underwater horrors await in trailer for The Deep House

A poster and trailer have been released for directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s (Leatherface) supernatural horror The Deep House which stars Camilla Rowe and James Jagger as a young couple who awaken a dark spirit while exploring a strange house at the bottom of a man-made lake; take a look here…
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Old': Here's Where You Can See M. Night Shyamalan's Twisty New Horror Movie Right Now

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."
MoviesFirst Showing

Strange Mosquitos in Official Trailer for 'Mosquito State' Horror Film

"Welcome to the world, little guy." Shudder has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller called Mosquito State, which originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. It also played at the Sitges Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and will debut streaming on Shudder starting this month. Set in 2007, the film is about a Wall Street analyst living in his apartment overlooking Central Park who brings back some strange mosquitos which begin to swarm inside of his apartment. It's a "weird" psychological thriller about a Wall Street worker slowly breaking down. "Finding common ground between Franz Kafka, David Cronenberg & Mary Harron’s American Psycho, director-screenwriter Filip Jan Rymsza emerges with a new kind of body horror, set during a single week of an exquisitely rendered pre-crash 2007 replete with signs of sociopolitical and economic rot." Starring Beau Knapp, with Charlotte Vega, Jack Kesy, and Olivier Martinez. This looks very good. Not so much about scary bugs, but about rotten minds.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Dos and Don’ts of Watching Horror Movies

Watching horror films can be a thrilling experience, whether you watch them by yourself or with a group of friends. The sheer amount of fear that some of these movies cause are enough to keep you up for several nights in a row. The moment you think you saw something moving from the corner of your eye, or the moment a branch hits your window, you will get startled. Only some of the terrifying stories could lead to reactions like this.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

American Horror Story season 10 filming halted over positive test

Season 10 is currently slated to premiere on FX next month, but could that change due to filming delays behind the scenes?. According to a report from Deadline, production on the series has been temporarily paused over the next few days (at least) following a positive test. This is causing potential close contacts to go into isolation, and we’ll have to see how this impacts everything as a whole.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jordan Peele Reveals Title of Next Horror Film: ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele revealed Thursday that his next film, Nope, will arrive in theaters exactly one year from today, July 22nd, 2022. The director shared scant details about the film, only posting a cloud emoji with a photo of the movie poster, which shows an ominous cloud hovering over a desolate mountain city. The Nope movie poster also describes the film as Peele’s “new terror,” with Get Out vet Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Minari actor Steven Yeun among the cast members. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/iiDRwVLmbr — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 22, 2021 Production on the film reportedly began last month in Los Angeles. Nope marks Peele’s third film, following his breakout 2017 directorial debut Get Out and his 2019 horror flick Us; Peele is also a co-writer on the upcoming Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum.
MoviesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Kandisha,’ a French horror film, debuts on Shudder: How to watch, stream for free, official trailer

“Kandisha,” a horror film inspired by Moroccan folklore and created by filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, premieres tonight, July 22, on the Shudder streaming service. Bustillo and Maury are famously known for their films “Inside,” “Livid,” “Among the Living” and “Leatherface.” “Kandisha” is a shocking take on the Moroccan...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Demonic: Full Trailer For Neill Blomkamp's Horror Film Is Here

Demonic is finally releasing on August 20th, and this morning the full trailer for the innovative new horror film from director Neill Blomkamp. The film will utilize volumetric capture that turns actors into geometric objects. It makes for some crazy visuals, and in a film like the one Blomkamp is made, it adds to the terror. It is trippy to see, which you can in the brand new Demonic trailer down below.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix Original Horror Movies You Need To Watch

“Awake”, starring Gina Rodriguez, imagine a world in which a global event erases humanity’s ability to sleep, and is one of the newest horror movies with which Netflix hopes to dominate the genre. The streaming platform has revealed some surprises when it comes to horror movies with hits like Bird...
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Best Horror Film for Every Horror Fan

Since 1896, when Georges Méliès’ haunted home chiller Le Manoir du Diable was originally produced, horror films have been around. Since then, the spine-tingling genre has been a staple of cinema, bringing revolutionary visual effects, horrific motifs, and plenty of subtext. But, no matter what form horror films take, their capacity to serve as cathartic, thrilling outlets for fundamental anxieties and insecurities is what keeps audiences returning for more.
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

Here After – Film Review

“Here After is a wonderful indie romantic-comedy that has something beautiful to say and has fun while it gets the point across.”. More often than not, romantic comedies follow a simple, tried and true formula that follows two people who fall in love, have a spat, then end up getting together with a pop-music swell and a kiss at the end with some comedic one-liners. So it’s always a breath of fresh air when a film and filmmaker step outside of that box and do something a little different. Edgar Wright did it with Shaun of the Dead and now Harry Greenberger has done it with Here After, a film about dead people looking for their one true love in order to get to the next life or heaven. The elements of a dark romantic-comedy, along with some science-fiction practices make up the ingredients of the remarkable story that takes the Patrick Swayze movie Ghost to further places. Here After is a gem of a movie about dating in the afterlife.
Movieslionheartv.net

WATCH: ‘Malignant,’ James Wan’s new original horror film reveals trailer

You won’t be able to look away from “Malignant.” Watch the newest trailer from the director who brought you “Saw,” “Insidious,” and “The Conjuring.” Only in Philippine cinemas soon. “Malignant” is the latest creation from “Conjuring” universe architect James Wan (“Aquaman,” “Furious 7”). The film marks director Wan’s return to...

