Slovak police use teargas at protest over COVID-19 restrictions

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - Riot police fired teargas at hundreds of demonstrators who blocked the entrance to Slovakia’s parliament and pelted the building with eggs on Friday as deputies debated legislation the protesters oppose on COVID-19 restrictions.

Some protesters chanted “Treason” and one carried a banner declaring “Stop corona fascism” over a draft law that would give people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 easier access to public events and spaces than those who have not.

Some protesters wrapped themselves in the national flag or waved it outside the hill-top parliament from Friday morning in the capital Bratislava.

One policewoman was slightly hurt, Slovak media quoted parliamentary speaker Boris Kollar as saying. The protest continued peacefully and eventually dwindled after the police intervention.

The European Union member state of 5.5 million has been struggling to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, just 34.9% of the population was fully vaccinated, data from Johns Hopkins University showed. That is one of the lowest vaccination rates per capita in the EU.

Some opposition parties have spoken out against vaccination, including former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has said he will not get vaccinated.

ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Hundreds of protesters clash with police and march through streets of Berlin against German government's Covid restrictions

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters defied a court-ordered protest ban on Sunday, gathering in Berlin and scuffling with police. Local authorities banned several different protests due for this weekend, including one organised by the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, which had expected some 22,500 attendees. Berlin's police department, which deployed more than 2,000...
ProtestsNBC News

20 countries and U.S. condemn mass arrests in Cuba following protests

The foreign ministers of the United States and 20 other countries on Monday condemned mass arrests in Cuba and called for full restoration of Internet access in the island nation that has recently been rocked by political unrest. The joint statement was issued by the governments of Austria, Brazil, Colombia,...
Protestskfgo.com

Greek police, protesters clash in protest against COVID vaccines

ATHENS (Reuters) – Police fired tear gas and water canon to disperse crowds protesting against coronavirus vaccinations in Athens on Wednesday. About 1,500 people took part in the protest outside parliament, the second in a week against Greece’s COVID-19 inoculation drive. A rally last Wednesday drew more than 5,000 people, some of them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses.
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

Thai protesters clash with police as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

(CNN) — Police used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse protesters trying to march on Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office on Sunday to demand he resign over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Police said eight officers and at least one reporter...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Greece: Tear gas fired during protest of vaccine mandate

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who gathered Wednesday in Athens to oppose coronavirus vaccination requirements proposed by the Greek government. The demonstration in front of the parliament building took place hours after the government submitted legislation to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory...
ProtestsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

German government condemns violence at Berlin COVID protests

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Monday condemned an outburst of violence at weekend protests in Berlin against the country’s anti-coronavirus measures. More than 60 police officers were injured, some of them severely, police said. At least one journalist was also injured. It was not clear how many protesters...
ProtestsNew York Post

Thousands protest against COVID health pass in France

PARIS – Thousands of people protested in Paris and other French cities on Saturday against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues, introduced by the government as it battles a fourth wave of infections. Protesters injured three police officers in Paris, a police...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

TAIPEI, July 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions from next week though some will remain in place, the government said on Friday, with rapidly falling case numbers giving authorities confidence to further lower the alert level. Taiwan implemented restrictions on gatherings, including closing entertainment venues and limiting...
ProtestsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Global Protests Against COVID-19 Restrictions Worry Experts

People took to the streets in Europe and Australia to protest clampdowns and restrictions tied to the contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. In Australia, hundreds of people were fined for breaching COVID restrictions in what prime minister Scott Morrison called “selfish and self-defeating” protests, warning, “It achieves no purpose. It won’t end the lockdown sooner.”
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tunisian police detain lawmaker, Islamist party officials

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Tunisian authorities jailed an opposition lawmaker Friday and briefly detained four members of the powerful Islamist movement Ennahdha in the wake of the president's decision to seize exceptional powers, according to Tunisian media reports. The Ennahdha members were brought before investigating magistrates and accused of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

COVID-19 cases surge in Sydney as police cordon deters protest

MELBOURNE, July 31 (Reuters) - Sydney's coronavirus cases continued to surge on Saturday as police cordoned off the city's central district, preventing a planned anti-lockdown protest from taking place. There were 210 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in Sydney and vicinities that are under a weeks-long strict lockdown while...
PoliticsPosted by
Action News Jax

EU to aid Lithuania as migrants pour in from Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — European Union officials on Monday pledged millions of euros to help Lithuania tackle a migrant crisis that it blames on the government of neighboring Belarus and its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko. Ylva Johansson, the EU commissioner of Home Affairs, arrived in Lithuania on Sunday, a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....

