Kim Kardashian and Kids Make Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's 'DONDA' Listening Party
Kim Kardashian supported estranged husband Kanye West at his DONDA listening party Thursday night, bringing their kids to the event at the Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kardashian, 40, brought daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, who were all spotted in the crowd for the release of West's 10th studio album. Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian was also seen in the audience.popculture.com
