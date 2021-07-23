Cancel
Environment

Treasure Coast cleanup aims to remove trash from 125 miles of coastline

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C50Mq_0b5deQtB00

The 14th Annual Waterway Cleanup will get underway this weekend along the Treasure Coast.

Volunteers are set to remove trash from 125 miles of coastline from Hobe Sound to Sebastian.

This year there are 24 sites in total and volunteers will target parks, boat ramps and marinas.

The traditional cleanup event will be held Saturday, July 24th, from 8:00a.m. to 12:30p.m.

Due to the pandemic last year, the event was held virtually. Organizers said they are excited to return to their normal routine.

"Everybody was ready to go out to our sights last year, and it just wasn't feasible or responsible and we are still asking people to practice social distancing and everything at the sites which makes this such a great event," said April Price, the event's coordinator.

With more than 800 volunteers registered, this year the event is on track to be the largest since it started back in 2008.

To sign-up, click here.

