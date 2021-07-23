UFC viewers guide: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw has everything you could want in a main event
All things considered, Saturday's main event between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen is the best UFC Fight Night headliner so far this year. For me, there are only two others that even come close in terms of significance, stylistic matchup and prefight narrative: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum in April and Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar in January. Those fights featured former champions, were competitive fights on paper and carried high stakes.www.espn.com
Comments / 0