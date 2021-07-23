UFC viewers guide: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw has everything you could want in a main event

A bantamweight headliner between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen is taking place now (Saturday, July 24, 2021) at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw is the one pressuring early. Sandhagen connects with a leg kick. Dillashaw sees his body kick caught but lands a leg kick of his own soon after. Dillashaw connects with some strikes. Sandhagen lands another leg kick. Sandhagen seems to have stung Dillashaw and goes for a flying knee. The fight goes to the ground with Sandhagen attempting a reverse triangle. Dillashaw gets out of it and has Sandhagen’s back. Dillashaw lands some knees. Sandhagen separates. Dillashaw attempts a takedown as Sandhagen attempts a spinning back kick but Sandhagen scrambles out of it well. Both fighters are connecting now with strikes. Dillashaw takes Sandhagen down but Sandhagen continues to scramble and threaten with submissions off his back. Dillashaw lands some big strikes before Sandhagen gets to his feet and the round ends.