The Top 5 Lures To Catch More Bass This Summer

By Brett Stayton
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3mIs_0b5deNUE00
Shutterstock

Summer is in full swing, and folks who love to fish have been hitting the water hard this year. There are over 1,000 different species of fish swimming through America’s wild waters. Arguably none of them are more well known than the Bass.

There a variety of species of bass out there, but none more common than the Largemouth and the Smallmouth. They are the two most popularly pursued species of gamefish in North America.

While springtime can make it easy to target bass spawning in shallow water, the heart of summer sees more bass caught than all other seasons combined. That means the time is now to get on on the water and wet a line looking for bass.

Whether you’re a competitive tournament angler or new to fishing and trying to hook your first bass, there are a wide variety of artificial lures proven to catch fish and get people hooked on fishing.

While you may get lucky catching a bass on a simple hook, bobber, and worm set up, you’re bound to have more luck if you use one of the lures below and go with a repetitive cast and retrieve method.

The Top 5 Lures For Your Bass Fishing Tackle Box.

Swimbaits

Swimbaits are characterized by their life like bodies and extremely realistic details. Minnows are the most common source of food for bass in the summer, so presenting a realistic looking prey fish like a shad is an easy way to get a bass interested in what’s on your line.

The more money you’re willing to spend, the more complicated these lures get, but a soft plastic shad with a permanent affixed hook is a great way to get started using swim baits.

Spinnerbaits

Spinnerbaits are one of the most popular bass lures on the market, and for good reason. They catch fish.

The slow rolling motion of the lure spoons vibrate while the rubber skirts flutter in the water to bring a realistic aspect to the lures. Drag a spinnerbait past some structure or cover where a bass is hanging out, and it’s going to have a hard time saying no to your lure.

Classic Bass Jigs

If you had to pick one lure as a do-it-all bass bait, the classic jig would probably be the best bet.

They come in a wide variety of sizes and can be used in a wide variety of conditions, making classic bass jigs one of the most versatile lures on the market.

Top Water Plugs and Poppers

It’s tough to beat the excitement of a topwater bass bite. The exploding splash of a bass breaking the surface to suck down a topwater plug or popper is enough to get anyones adrenaline pumping.

There are a lot of options for top water lures, plugs or poppers are two of the most effective though.

Soft Plastics

Soft plastic lures are probably the most common bass lure in the country. They’re found in a variety of shapes and sizes. You can find soft plastics in pretty much every fisherman’s tacklebox, but that’s only because they’re so effective.

From frogs to lizards, fish, worms, and even “creature” baits, you can’t go wrong with a soft plastic lure. With more than a dozen ways to rig a soft plastic lure, you almost can’t fish them incorrectly.

So when in doubt, throw a soft plastic worm on a finesse jighead, cast it out in the water, reel it back in, and repeat. It’s a simple way to catch bass.

If you’re a new angler looking for more specific tips on bass fishing beyond just the types of lures to stock your tackle box with, then look no further.

*This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something Whiskey Riff may earn a commission."

#Bass Fishing#Lures#Fishing Tackle#Fishing Line
