There really are not a whole lot of free agency decision for the Boston Celtics to make, but without question the biggest one is mapping a course with Evan Fournier. The Celtics acquired Fournier this past season ahead of the NBA trade deadline from the Orlando Magic. Due in part to a bout with COVID-19, Fournier’s fit in Boston was clunky, but he showed enough flashes of his best self to inspire optimism that he still can be an impact player.