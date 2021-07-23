Cancel
College Sports

Uiagalelei holds court at the ACC Football Kickoff

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
 10 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Clemson sophomore quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took the podium on Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte.

Uiagalelei fielded questions from reporters about stepping into this season as the Tigers’ leader, his biggest takeaway from sitting behind Trevor Lawrence last season, his NIL deal with Bojangles and more.

Watch Uiagalelei’s press conference at the ACC Football Kickoff below:

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
Person
Dj Uiagalelei
Person
Trevor Lawrence
#American Football#The Acc Football Kickoff#Tigers#Nil#Watch Uiagalelei
