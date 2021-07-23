Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

An auction house tried to sell Jewish artifacts looted during the Holocaust. Federal agents just seized them.

By Jonathan Edwards
SFGate
 10 days ago

For decades, the Memorial Book of the Talales Synagogue guided the Jews of Bucharest, Romania, while they lived and remembered them after they died. The book dictated how someone should collect money for charity. It stipulated that unmarried men had to sit in the back of the synagogue. It documented donations ranging from Torah crowns to couches. And it recounted the saga of the congregation's four-year search in the early 20th century for a permanent place to worship.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Jewish History#Artifacts#The Holocaust#Torah#Nazis#Romanian Jews#Kestenbaum And Company#Department Of Justice#Monsey#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
World War II
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S. seizes scrolls and manuscripts stolen from European Jews during Holocaust

Seventeen scrolls, manuscripts, and community records that were stolen from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe during WWII have been recovered, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Why it matters: “The Scrolls and Manuscripts that were illegally confiscated during the Holocaust contain priceless historical information that belongs to the descendants of...
WorldHyperallergic

US Restitutes 17,000 Looted Artifacts to Iraq

The “Gilgamesh Dream Tablet,” a 3,500-year-old clay cuneiform that was acquired by the arts and crafts chain store Hobby Lobby in 2014, has been forfeited to the United States, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced today. The rare fragment, which bears a sequence from the epic of Gilgamesh, is among 17,000 stolen artifacts that are expected to be returned to Iraq this week, according to the country’s culture minister Hassan Nazim.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Nazi bunker strewn with bullets that was scene of fierce fighting in 1944 between German and Soviet soldiers is discovered during carpark dig in Polish city of Lublin

A World War II-era bunker built by Nazi Germany made out of wood has been discovered buried underground in Lublin, Poland. The discovery was made below the former Group of Clothing and Fabric Schools by construction workers working on new housing near 10 Spokojna Street, according to Polish News. The...
Brooklyn, OHCleveland Jewish News

Feds seize Jewish artifacts from Brooklyn auction house • Bernie Madoff’s prison wages • Jewish camps beef up security

Shabbat shalom, New York! Tonight is Tu B’Av, the Jewish day of love and courtship. Our friends at My Jewish Learning have the scoop on this ancient and modern holiday. Every Friday, The Jewish Week emails a digest of the week’s best stories, which you can print out for offline reading. Sign up for “The Jewish Week/end” here. Get today’s edition here.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

A Jewish library’s treasure surfaced at auction. How did it get there?

(JTA) — When an auction house recently unveiled a new catalog of rare Jewish books and manuscripts, Rabbi Elli Fischer was among the many who rushed to examine the goods. An Israeli-American university researcher, Fischer was particularly intrigued by an old handwritten journal — opening bid: $100,000. The journal, known...
Societytribuneledgernews.com

Romania commemorates Roma Holocaust victims: Sufferings were long unknown

Aug. 2—Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) is paying "pious homage" to the memory of the Roma Holocaust victims, pointing out that "the sufferings of the Romany people in Nazi concentration and extermination camps and their allies during WWII were long unknown to the general public, which contributed to the perpetuation of prejudices affecting this community." — National Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day — Samudaripen, established by law in 2020.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

German man forced to remove statue of dead father after complaints it resembled Hitler

Authorities in a town in Germany have ordered a statue erected by a man in honour of his late father to be removed following complaints that it closely resembled Adolf Hitler. The wooden figure, which was positioned in a cemetery in the town of Weil im Schönbuch in the southwest state of Baden-Württemberg, featured the number ‘88’ on the chest – the numerical code for Heil Hitler since H is the eighth letter in the alphabet.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Aztec-era skull among ancient artifacts seized from shipment in Kentucky, feds say

Ancient artifacts seized last month from a shipment traveling to South Carolina may be 1,000 years old, officials say. The collection of artifacts was intercepted from a package arriving from Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officers in Louisville confiscated the shipment and received help from the National Targeting Center Antiquities Unit to learn of the origin.
Oklahoma StateWoodward News

Jewish group condemns Oklahoma GOP post comparing vaccine mandates to Holocaust persecution

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Republican Party Facebook post on Friday was condemned for likening COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the persecution and murder of millions of Jews. The picture was part of a Facebook post made Friday morning urging Republicans to “politely request” that Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell call a special session to address private employer vaccine mandates. But the party also posted a photo of the yellow Star of David that millions of Jews were required to wear during the Holocaust, marking them for persecution and murder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy