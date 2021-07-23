An auction house tried to sell Jewish artifacts looted during the Holocaust. Federal agents just seized them.

For decades, the Memorial Book of the Talales Synagogue guided the Jews of Bucharest, Romania, while they lived and remembered them after they died. The book dictated how someone should collect money for charity. It stipulated that unmarried men had to sit in the back of the synagogue. It documented donations ranging from Torah crowns to couches. And it recounted the saga of the congregation's four-year search in the early 20th century for a permanent place to worship.