Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sluggish front will focus showers and storms on the Cape Fear Region this week with daily rain odds of 40% Monday, 80% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday, 60% Thursday, and 50% Friday. To pick which spots will be best for outdoor work or play, follow your First Alert Weather Team for radar and “future radar” updates on television and in the interactive radar section of your WECT Weather App. Storms will tend to be ordinary summer downpour and lightning producers, but one or two severe cells may materialize. Moreover, multiple inches of rain are probable and spotty poor-drainage flooding is possible.
