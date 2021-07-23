Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

After an active weather day, things are starting to calm down across the Twin Tiers. The main event, a cold front, has moved through our region and is now to the east of the Twin Tiers. As a result of this cold front, temperatures have dropped behind it and will continue to drop overnight. Our lows tonight will sit into the mid 50s. Some lingering showers are likely overnight as we have winds coming out of the northwest. A wind direction out of the northwest has resulted in moisture coming in from the Great Lakes. These lingering showers tonight will be a result of this moisture. During the early evening hours, a limited storm is possible. The strong to severe potential looks to be over as that cold front has since exited our area. Tomorrow starts with those lingering showers and some cloud cover. Once the afternoon rolls around, high pressure takes control of our weather pattern and we start to clear out and dry out. High pressure really dominates our weather pattern this week. Temperatures on Monday reach the low to mid 70s and then drop down to near 50 overnight. Some patchy fog is possible Monday night.