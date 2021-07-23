Cancel
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerous heat & afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Meanwhile, I think we'll see increasing chances for a system to form near Georgia. Currently it doesn't look to bring any significant local impacts and hopefully that doesn't change.

www.wlox.com

Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 8/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cold front that moved in yesterday, and stalled, will continue to advance southward during the morning. Rain showers and cloud cover will taper off and clear out by the afternoon but still look for below average temperatures with the cooler and drier airmass following the cold front. Outside of a few morning showers, rain today will stay limited. High temperatures for many will only top out in the mid 80s north... mid 90s south. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: August makes stormy first impression

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sluggish front will focus showers and storms on the Cape Fear Region this week with daily rain odds of 40% Monday, 80% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday, 60% Thursday, and 50% Friday. To pick which spots will be best for outdoor work or play, follow your First Alert Weather Team for radar and “future radar” updates on television and in the interactive radar section of your WECT Weather App. Storms will tend to be ordinary summer downpour and lightning producers, but one or two severe cells may materialize. Moreover, multiple inches of rain are probable and spotty poor-drainage flooding is possible.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Incredibly pleasant but wildfire smoke still in play

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll notice that smoky smell in the air when you step out this morning. Hopefully it doesn’t cause too many issues for you because it is a beautiful morning out there otherwise. We’re starting in the upper 50s and lower 60s with very comfortable dew points as well. That comfortable air will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with a few more clouds moving through.
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion (08/01/21) PM: Lingering showers overnight give way to a dry start to the week.

After an active weather day, things are starting to calm down across the Twin Tiers. The main event, a cold front, has moved through our region and is now to the east of the Twin Tiers. As a result of this cold front, temperatures have dropped behind it and will continue to drop overnight. Our lows tonight will sit into the mid 50s. Some lingering showers are likely overnight as we have winds coming out of the northwest. A wind direction out of the northwest has resulted in moisture coming in from the Great Lakes. These lingering showers tonight will be a result of this moisture. During the early evening hours, a limited storm is possible. The strong to severe potential looks to be over as that cold front has since exited our area. Tomorrow starts with those lingering showers and some cloud cover. Once the afternoon rolls around, high pressure takes control of our weather pattern and we start to clear out and dry out. High pressure really dominates our weather pattern this week. Temperatures on Monday reach the low to mid 70s and then drop down to near 50 overnight. Some patchy fog is possible Monday night.
EnvironmentWLOX

Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast

Tracking an approaching front. I don't expect any big drops in temperature or humidity. Instead, higher rain chances on the way. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Forecast. Scattered thunderstorms Monday. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.1.21. Forecast. "Cool" front brings scattered thunderstorms this...
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast

Welcome to August! It's going to be blazing hot and humid today with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will reach 105-110, and we will be under a Heat Advisory. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Environmentwbrz.com

Monday Morning Forecast: Rain is the weather story for the first half of the week

The excessive heat is out, and the rain is in. Today & Tonight: For the first time in 10 days, South Louisiana is not under any type of heat warning for advisory. Instead today, we will be dealing with rain. A weak cold front is positioned in northern Louisiana and eventually it will push toward our area bringing widespread rain. The bulk of the shower activity will come in the afternoon and evening. Brief heavy downpours will be possible along with localized street and poor drainage flooding. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight conditions will be muggy in the mid-70s.
EnvironmentWITN

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy Monday with only stray showers

Forecast Discussion: Monday will see a nice break from storm conditions with a light northeast breeze and highs in the 80s. A few afternoon showers will dot the radar, but no large areas of rain are expected. Tuesday begins a period of wet weather with cooler highs, consistently about ten degrees below the average. Tuesday morning looks rain free, but later in the rain increases from south to north. Daily rain chances will persist with 2 to 4 inches possible for the week total. Even higher amounts may occur near the coast.
Greenville, NCWITN

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms exit

Forecast Discussion: It was an active Sunday as multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the East. Now, storms are exiting off the coast and we’ll get a brief, one day break from activity before our next First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday. Tuesday also begins a period of cooler highs, consistently about ten degrees below the average. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with 2 to 4 inches possible for the week total.
Environmentwamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A morning shower, then increasing sunshine today. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the upper 70s.

